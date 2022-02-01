iOS 15.4 Beta Adds Option to Hide iCloud Keychain Security Recommendations

For iCloud Keychain passwords, Apple has long offered security recommendations for weak, compromised, or repeated passwords that need updating for maximum protection, but in some situations, you might have passwords that you can't change and annoying alerts you can't get rid of.
That's changing in iOS 15.4, which is currently in beta testing. In the iOS 15.4 update, any security recommendation listed in the Passwords section of the Settings app can be hidden. Just tap into an alert and then tap the new "x" button next to any security recommendation that you want to hide from view. Prior versions of iOS have no way to dismiss or hide security recommendations other than turning them off entirely.
Security alerts that have been hidden will no longer show up under the main "Security Recommendations" label, but you can still view them if necessary by opening up the Passwords interface and scrolling down to the bottom where there's a new "Hidden Security Recommendations" option.
In this section, you will find any password alerts that have been hidden from your view. The option to hide security recommendations can come in handy for passwords that you cannot change for some reason, such as when the password belongs to someone else. It provides a way to keep the alerts visible in a section but not front and center. If you want to reset security recommendations and make them visible again, there is an option for that, too.
A nice refinement to the iCloud Keychain password manager in macOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4 (both in beta): dismissible security recommendations.
Sometimes for social reasons, you can’t change a password. Or a password reuse warning isn’t accurate. Hiding those helps reduce noise. pic.twitter.com/8kD8JVPfJ5
— Ricky Mondello (@rmondello) February 1, 2022
iOS 15.4 also lets you add a note to any iCloud Keychain password, so if you need to provide yourself with more context on a password, such as noting what it's for, you can do so.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year.
Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April.
The...
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app.
Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded.
Dri...
Apple today updated its macOS 12.3 beta release notes to warn macOS Catalina users about a potential boot loop issue when installing the macOS 12.3 or macOS 11.6.4 betas on a separate APFS volume with FileVault enabled.
"If your Mac currently has macOS Catalina installed, installing macOS Monterey 12.3 beta or macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta on a volume with FileVault enabled might cause a boot...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more.
Face ID With a Mask
With iOS 15.4, there is now an option to unlock your iPhone...
Apple yesterday released the iOS 15.4 beta and introduced a useful new feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Face ID with a Mask does not require hardware like an Apple Watch for authentication, and though it makes Face ID a bit less secure, it is much more convenient in a world where many of us are still wearing masks on a regular basis. Subscribe to the ...
Apple this week seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing, and there are some new features for the Apple TV.
First, the beta release notes indicate that tvOS 15.4 introduces support for captive Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.
As noted by ScreenTime...
After the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, it became clear that most third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz and were unable to take advantage of the 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the new devices. At the time, Apple said there was a Core Animation bug that would be fixed in a later update.
Apple appears to be addressing the Core Animation issue in the iOS 15.4 ...
