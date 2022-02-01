Black Unity Braided Solo Loop Available at Select Apple Stores Starting Today

The new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch is available starting today at select Apple Store locations around the world.



Priced at $99 in the United States, the special edition Black Unity band is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later. In addition to Apple Stores, the band can be ordered online through Apple.com or the Apple Store app for a limited time.

Featuring the colors of the Pan-African flag, the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is designed by Black creatives and allies at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the company said. The band is complemented by a new Unity Lights watch face with lighting that changes dynamically throughout the day thanks to 2D ray tracing. The watch face can be downloaded on the Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.3 or later.

Designed for a precise fit with no clasps or buckles, the Braided Solo Loop comes in nine sizes, with a measuring tool available on Apple's website.

February is Black History Month, and Apple is honoring the occasion by spotlighting Black voices and businesses with special content across its services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, the Apple TV app, and more.