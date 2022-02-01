Apple Offering $25 Extra Credit During Apple Watch Trade-In in Celebration of Heart Month

In celebration of Heart Month, Apple is offering all customers who trade in an Apple Watch $25 extra in credit to encourage older Apple Watch customers to upgrade to one of the newer models.



Heart Month is celebrated during February, and during the month, Apple this week shared some of the ways it's celebrating across its services.

The $25 Apple watch trade-in credit is valid until February 28 in the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UAE. Apple allows customers to trade in Apple Watch models from Series 1 through Series 6, including the Apple Watch SE. More information on Apple's trade-in can be found on its website.