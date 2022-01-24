Deals: AirPods 2 Discounted to $99.99 and More AirPods Sales (Up to $100 Off)

Apple's AirPods 2 have dropped to $99.99 on Amazon today, down from $129.00. This is the model with the Wired Charging Case, and they're sold directly from Amazon and are in stock today.

Compared to holiday sales, Amazon's discount today is just $9 off from the all-time low price that we tracked in 2021. If you missed out on any of those end-of-the-year deals, this is a great time to save on the AirPods 2.

In another AirPods-related sale, the AirPods Pro with MagSafe are available for $179.99, down from $249.00 on Amazon. This is a $10 drop from the price we tracked last week, and so far the best deal we've seen in 2022.

Lastly, Amazon has the AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $449.00, down from $549.00. This isn't quite the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods Max, but holiday prices are long gone and this is still a solid deal on the higher-end AirPods Max.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.