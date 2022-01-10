Uber's Apple Watch App No Longer Works

by

Uber appears to have silently ended support for its Apple Watch app last month, and multiple Uber users have noticed that they are no longer able to hail a ride from their wrists.

uber apple watch app
Curiously, Uber has not removed the Uber Apple Watch app from the App Store. The app is still able to be downloaded and installed on an Apple Watch, but opening it up reveals a poorly-worded message about dropped support, ending with a sad face emoji.

Uber has not updated its support site to reflect the change either, even though the app has been unavailable since around December 8. As with the ‌App Store‌ entry, the support site continues to suggest that the Uber app can be used to summon an Uber ride.

The Uber Apple Watch app has been available since the Apple Watch app launched in 2015, but it always had more limited functionality than the iPhone app. It did not support uberPOOL, fare splitting, ETA sharing, or contacting an Uber driver, which could be why it's now been discontinued.

Uber is now suggesting that Apple Watch users swap over to the ‌iPhone‌ app to request an Uber ride, but it is not clear when the Uber Apple Watch app will be removed. It makes little sense to keep it around, and the messaging is confusing.

Uber competitor Lyft pulled its Apple Watch from the ‌App Store‌ back in 2018, and has not offered Apple Watch integration beyond notifications since then.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tag: Uber
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
14 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Apparently UBER has not updated their own help center page. It's still showing as an active feature. Do'h!

https://help.uber.com/riders/article/request-a-ride-with-apple-watch?nodeId=422dc6de-b55e-476b-b977-a9cee3b31897
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Well walking is more reliable than Uber at least in the UK
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bviktor Avatar
bviktor
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
"has not offered Apple Watch integration beyond notifications since then"

Well that's not even "offered" by Lyft, but by iOS + watchOS, to be precise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
14 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Aaaaaand that's why nothing will ever replace the iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
edrozenberg Avatar
edrozenberg
14 minutes ago at 11:47 am
This is for the best because their watch app was always terrible and unreliable. The one time I needed to use it and had no phone on me, it wouldn't work because it needed me to log into the app on the phone first, which I had already done multiple times previously. Good riddens to a dumb useless watch app they never developed properly. Better not to depend on a bad app and have it fail when you need it to work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Matthew Yohe Avatar
Matthew Yohe
11 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Has anyone been able to successfully use this in the past year or two? It's been a dead app for as long as I can remember. This messaging at least now confirms that fact.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15 Messages Feature

Your iPhone May Be Sending Message Read Receipts Even If You Turned Them Off

Friday January 7, 2022 1:59 am PST by
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15. In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
Read Full Article101 comments
maxresdefault

Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

Friday January 7, 2022 1:26 pm PST by
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Read Full Article23 comments
top stories jan 8

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Saturday January 8, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already. This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
Read Full Article26 comments
whatsapp notification

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Profile Pictures in iOS Message Notifications

Thursday January 6, 2022 1:53 am PST by
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Read Full Article46 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Peloton Now in Trouble Thanks to Apple Fitness+

Friday January 7, 2022 2:20 am PST by
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart. In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Read Full Article
samsung galaxy s22 unboxing therapy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets First In-Depth Closeup in Unboxing Video

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:35 am PST by
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey

The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

Saturday January 8, 2022 5:27 am PST by
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Read Full Article320 comments
tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Pill

Leaker Says iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

Thursday January 6, 2022 7:21 am PST by
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display. While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
Read Full Article180 comments