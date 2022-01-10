Missed AirPods Deals Over the Holidays? Here Are All The Best Discounts You’ll Find in January

January is a month known for having less consistently good deals in comparison to November and December, and January 2022 has been no different. Still, if you're shopping for a pair of AirPods after having missed out on the 2021 holiday season prices, there are some discounts you can take advantage of as we start off 2022.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can get this model for $189.99, down from $249.00. These are shipped and sold by Amazon, and they're in stock today and have an estimated January 12 - 15 delivery date for most places in the United States.

Next, the new AirPods 3 have a small discount of $9 on Amazon. You can get these for $169.98, down from $179.00. Similarly to the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 are sold by Amazon and can be delivered as soon as later this week.

The regular 2019 AirPods 2 are available for $119.00, down from $129.00. We just saw these about $9 cheaper last week, but that deal has expired. Overall, these still remain the most consistently discounted pair of AirPods, and you can also get these delivered by the end of the week.

Last are the AirPods Max, which are on sale for $479.00 in all colors, down from $549.00. The pink model of AirPods Max had a rare $399.99 price tag last week on Woot, but otherwise we haven't seen prices below $479.00 since the holidays.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.