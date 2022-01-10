Apple Highlights Services in 2021, Recaps Upcoming Features Like IDs on iPhone

Apple today highlighted the continued growth and expansion of its services in 2021, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.



"Apple's world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, adding that Apple has over 745 million active paid subscriptions across its services, including in-app subscriptions via the App Store.

A few notable details shared by Apple:

Developers selling digital goods and services have earned more than $260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008, setting a new record for yearly earnings. The figure stood at over $200 billion a year ago.

App Store customers spent more than ever before between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve in 2021, with double-digit growth over the same year-ago period. Apple did not disclose a specific dollar amount.

Customers used 30 million digital tickets in the Wallet app for sports games, concerts, and other events across the U.S. and Canada in 2021.

Apple TV+ has received 763 award nominations and 190 wins since launching.

Apple also reiterated the following upcoming features:

Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app later this year after acquiring classical music service Primephonic last year.

3D Apple Maps will be available in Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver later this year.

iPhone and Apple Watch users will be able to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app in participating U.S. states later this year. Apple's website indicates the feature will be available in early 2022.

The full press release has been posted to the Apple Newsroom and is a worthwhile read for those interested in learning the latest about Apple's services.