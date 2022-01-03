Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints

Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.

In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give customers up to a $200 rebate when purchasing a cellular ‌iPad‌ and activating through Verizon and T-Mobile. Unfortunately, customers have faced a subpar experience with the program, often reporting being denied for the rebate for unclear reasons.

The complaints have been amplified by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has in the past criticized the carriers for the ineffectiveness of similar programs for the iPhone 13.

There have been several complaints regarding the ‌iPad‌ program (1, 2, 3). Nevertheless, at the start of December, a Verizon spokesperson told Bloomberg that the ‌iPad‌ rebate program was running "as it should for eligible Verizon customers."

Things have now clearly changed as Apple has scrapped all references of the program with Verizon and T-Mobile from its website, including the purchase pages for its range of iPads.

The now-removed overlay from Apple's website detailing the rebate program

Verizon and T-Mobile initiated the program following the launch of the updated iPad Pro in April. Still, the program was previously available on all cellular ‌iPad‌ models, including the new iPad mini and baseline ninth-generation ‌iPad‌. Verizon and T-Mobile spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.

macar00n Avatar
macar00n
39 minutes ago at 05:13 am
I'm shocked, shocked!

Seriously though, have any of the carriers ever acted like not complete scumbags, or indicated that they have even a shred of moral or ethical consideration at their top levels of management?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
47 minutes ago at 05:05 am
That is very very unfortunate for consumers. I did get a $100 discount on my new Mini 6, but that is in the form of bill credits, which I am totally cool with.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
