What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States.

Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for purchasing content like apps, games, TV shows, and movies. These gift cards have since been combined into the all-in-one Apple gift card, which says "the gift card for everything Apple" on the packaging.

To redeem an Apple gift card on an iPhone or iPad, open the App Store, tap your photo in the top-right corner, and tap Redeem Gift Card or Code.

What to Buy With an Apple Gift Card

1. Apple Polishing Cloth ($19)

Clean your iPhone and other devices with Apple's polishing cloth, which has become something of a meme since it was released in October 2021.

2. Two-Meter Lightning to USB-C Cable ($29)

Apple's extra-long 2-meter Lightning to USB-C cable allows you to comfortably charge your iPhone in situations where a power outlet is a little out of reach.

3. AirTag ($29)

Keep track of your belongings with Apple's item tracker, which integrates with the Find My app on iPhone. A four-pack is also available for $99.

4. Twelve South's AirFly Pro ($54.95)

Twelve South's AirFly Pro accessory lets you use AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with an airplane's in-flight entertainment system. Simply plug AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on a plane to watch or listen with your AirPods.

5. Apple Watch Band ($49+)

Have an Apple Watch? Treat yourself to a new band, with dozens of options to choose from, including the custom-fitted Solo Loop.

6. iPhone Case ($29.95+)

Have an iPhone? Treat yourself to a new case, with dozens of options to choose from, including those from third-party brands like OtterBox.

7. Pre-Order Spider-Man: No Way Home ($19.99)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing exclusively in theaters, but for those who would rather wait to watch the film at home, it can be pre-ordered now through Apple's TV app for $19.99 so that you're ready to watch when the film is made available on demand. You won't be charged until you download the film.

8. MagSafe Charger ($39)

Apple's MagSafe Charger attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model for wireless charging at up to 15W speeds.

9. MagSafe Wallet ($59)

Apple's leather MagSafe Wallet attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model and can store up to three credit cards or IDs. The latest version of the MagSafe Wallet also supports Find My so can you track the wallet's location if you lose it.

10. MagSafe Battery Pack ($99)

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model, providing additional battery life on the go.

11. Subscribe to Disney+

Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards a Disney+ subscription through the Disney+ app on the App Store.

12. Subscribe to YouTube Premium

Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards a YouTube Premium subscription through the YouTube app on the App Store.

13. Belkin's 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand ($99.95)

Available in white or black, Belkin's BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 2-in-1 wireless charger stand with MagSafe includes a built-in MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, as well as a Qi wireless charging base for AirPods.

14. Beats Flex ($49.99)

With a W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices, the Beats Flex are entry-level wireless headphones with a cord between each earbud.

15. Save With an Annual Subscription to Apple Music

Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards an annual Apple Music subscription for $99.99 per year — a savings of nearly $20 per year compared to paying $9.99 per month. Switch from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription in the Settings app on iPhone under Your Name > Subscriptions > Apple Music.

16. Save With Apple One

Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards Apple One, which lets you subscribe to multiple Apple services at a discount.

17. Ember Mug ($99.95)

Designed for home or office, the temperature-controlled Ember Mug keeps your coffee or other beverage warm for up to 1.5 hours. A companion app for iPhone and Apple Watch allows you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, and more.

18. Logitech Crayon ($69.95)

Available in gray or orange, the Logitech Crayon is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil for drawing on compatible iPad models.

19. HomePod mini ($99)

Released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is Apple's small Siri-enabled smart speaker for listening to music, controlling HomeKit accessories, and more. HomePod mini is available in white, space gray, yellow, orange, and blue.

20. iCloud Storage

Redeem your Apple gift card and use the balance towards additional iCloud storage, starting at 50GB for $0.99 per month.

21. Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb ($19.95)

Nanoleaf's smart color-changing LED bulb is compatible with HomeKit, allowing it to be controlled with Siri. A three-pack is also available for $49.95.

22. HidrateSpark 3 Smart Water Bottle ($59.95)

With a companion iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch app, the Bluetooth-enabled HidrateSpark 3 smart water bottle helps improve your water intake by tracking your water consumption and glowing when it's time for a drink.

23. von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio ($99.95)

Are you an Apple Watch band enthusiast? Organize your band collection with the von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio, a leather carrying case.

