iPhone 12 Production Halted in India by Protests Over Food Poisoning

iPhone 12 production in India has been halted by protests over food poisoning at a Foxconn factory, Reuters reports.



Foxconn's manufacturing plant near Chennai in southern India, which produces iPhone 12 models, is set to remain shut this week after protests by workers. Protestors reportedly blocked a major highway leading to the plant in response to 150 employees being admitted to hospital with food poisoning last week. The incident is said to have inflamed other employee concerns that have since been reported to the state labor ministry.

The temporary closure is expected to have a minimal impact on Apple in the short term, but it could have ramifications for ramping up production going into 2022. The disruption comes amid other supply chain constraints for Apple, which have been expected to worsen during the holiday quarter. The facility also makes Amazon Fire TV sticks and some devices for Xiaomi.

Earlier today, it was reported that Apple plans to manufacture iPhone 13 models at the Chennai facility, even though the iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ are currently believed to be the best-selling iPhones in India.