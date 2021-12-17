Deals: Take $300 Off 21.5-Inch iMac and Get $10 Amazon Credit When Buying $100 Apple Gift Card

We're tracking a pair of last-minute Christmas deals on Amazon today, including a record low price on the 21.5-inch iMac and free Amazon gift card credit with the purchase of an Apple Gift Card.

Starting with the iMac, you can get the 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) from mid 2020 for $799.00, down from $1,099.00. This is now the best price we've ever seen on this version of the iMac.

This iMac is an older model, so it has the classic silver aluminum design with a large black bezel, and doesn't have the M1 chip. Amazon also has the 2020 27-inch iMac (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) on sale for $1,399.99, and both of these desktop computers can deliver before Christmas.

Next, Amazon is offering $10 in promotional credit when you buy the $100 Apple Gift Card. Simply choose a design for the Apple Gift Card, select the $100 denomination, enter a recipient, and then enter the code APPLEDIGITAL at checkout.

The Apple Gift Card will be delivered via email, so you don't need to worry about shipping delays if you're shopping for stocking stuffers. Only one gift card can be purchased per customer, and Amazon hasn't specified how long this sale will last.

