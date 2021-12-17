Feral's 'Alien: Isolation' for iPhone and iPad 'One of the Best iOS Conversions Ever'

Feral Interactive has released its much-anticipated port of Alien: Isolation for iPhone and iPad, which MacRumors sister site TouchArcade is calling "one of the best iOS conversions ever."

Launched in 2014 on PS4, Xbox, PC, and more, the first-person action adventure game was lauded for its emphasis on stealth and survival horror in the player's confrontation with a single alien, as well as its atmospheric lo-fi, 1970s vision of the future inspired by the original "Alien" movie.

Players take on the role of Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda, as she strives to unravel the mystery behind her mother's disappearance. Aboard the desolate Sevastopol space station, her search for answers soon becomes a desperate fight for survival as she's relentlessly hunted by the deadly xenomorph.

Praising Feral's faithful port as a "phenomenal conversion," TouchArcade's Mikhail Madnani says the game has "aged brilliantly" and is made all the more enjoyable thanks to the high-quality visuals and graphical options, not to mention Feral's inclusion of full touchscreen support, controller support, and even keyboard and mouse support on ‌iPad‌.



If you've not played Alien: Isolation before, the mobile version is phenomenal. It isn't just a good value proposition with all DLC included at the low asking price of $14.99 compared to other platforms, but it looks and runs brilliantly even compared to the Xbox and PS4 versions. I know Feral Interactive is capable of miracle mobile conversions, but this Alien: Isolation is on a whole other level.

Priced at $14.99 and available now on the App Store, Alien: Isolation on iOS includes the base game, all seven DLC packs including "Crew Expendable," "Last Survivor," and the "Survivor Mode." The "Survivor Mode" is an additional download, making the game's total install size around 11GB. The game has also been released on the Google Play Store for Android.

The game supports ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ X and later, and iPhone SE (2020). Supported iPads include the iPad mini 5 (2019) and later, iPad Air 3 (2019) and later, ‌iPad‌ 7 (2019) and later, iPad Pro 1st gen (2015), 12.9-inch model only, and ‌iPad Pro‌ 2nd gen (2017) and later.