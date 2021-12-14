Apple Once Again Requiring Masks at All U.S. Retail Stores

Apple retail stores are implementing stricter COVID measures, once again requiring customers to wear masks in all locations in the United States and enacting social distancing rules in some locations that had been eliminated earlier this year.



Apple in November dropped its masking requirements for customers in many U.S. states due to positive trends in vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases, but cases are ticking upward again and there are concerns over the Omicron variant.

Breaking on @theterminal: Apple is reinstating its mask mandate at all U.S. retail stores today on rising Covid-19 cases (the mandate had been dropped at about half of its stores). The company will also begin limiting store occupancy once again at several locations. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 14, 2021

In some states, mask mandates were not eliminated, but in states where customers were no longer required to wear a mask in an Apple Store , that's changing. About 100 stores were able to drop their masking requirements back in November.

Apple was also able to stop limiting occupancy in its stores, but in areas with high number of cases, there will once again be waits to enter when it's crowded.

Apple has been continually monitoring local guidance and COVID data throughout the pandemic, making adjustments as needed to mitigate risk for customers and employees.