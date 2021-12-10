Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to New Low Price of $139.99

Amazon today is beating the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple's AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $139.99, down from $179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we tracked the AirPods 3 at $149.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is now an all-time low price on the AirPods 3, and Costco is matching this deal. In regards to Amazon, the AirPods 3 are in stock now and will ship in time for Christmas if you order soon.

Final price includes $29.99 taken off at checkout.

Shoppers should note that this is another Amazon deal that will be seen on the checkout screen, where you'll get an automatic coupon worth $29.99 applied to your order. This is a new pair of AirPods 3, and they're shipped and sold directly from Amazon.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.