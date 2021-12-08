Apple Giving Customers a Second Chance to Buy AppleCare+ After Their iPhone or Mac is Repaired

by

Apple is now providing customers who have faced a costly out-of-pocket repair for an iPhone or Mac with a second chance to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for the device, although there are some strings attached to the policy.

applecare apple care banner
In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider are now eligible to purchase AppleCare+ for the device, so long as the device was purchased less than one year ago and passes a physical inspection and diagnostics after repair.

For customers who are unsure if their iPhone was repaired by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, iOS 15.2 introduces a new "Parts and Service History" in Settings > General > About that indicates if components like the battery and display are genuine Apple parts. The software update is expected to be released as early as next week.

Customers are still required to pay Apple's full out-of-warranty fees for any repairs completed prior to purchasing AppleCare+ coverage for the device.

An example scenario: A customer named John purchases a new iPhone, but he decides not to pay for AppleCare+ coverage for the device. A few months later, John drops the iPhone and the display is cracked. John takes the iPhone to an Apple Store to be repaired and faces costly out-of-warranty service fees since he decided not to purchase AppleCare+. Since the iPhone is less than one year old, John is advised that he can still purchase AppleCare+ for the device so that any subsequent repairs aren't as expensive.

The policy is in effect at Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations in all countries and regions where AppleCare+ is available.

This expanded AppleCare+ eligibility for repaired iPhones and Macs should further boost Apple's services revenue, which hit a record $18.27 billion last quarter.

haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
So now Apple not only gets the expensive repair fees, they get the AppleCare sales too. ??
adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
24 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Just a reminder for some people that it may be worth checking if your credit card will cover this. I bought my iPhone 13 Pro full price with my American Express card which extends the factory warranty by 12 months (2 years) and by paying for my cell phone bill with Visible with my Amex card, they extend to me an $800 per incident damage coverage for every 30 days I pay my phone bill. So in that scenario, if I have a cost to repair my iPhone for a damage scenario, I submit the receipt from the Apple Store to Amex and they reimburse me up to $800.

This is why I stopped buying AppleCare+ on my iPhones but I do continue to put it on my MacBook Pro which still works to my advantage because even though I won't get damage coverage through Amex they will add 1 year to my 3 year warranty since I attached AppleCare at the time of purchase so my MacBook Pro has a 4 year warranty for hardware failures not related to damage.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
29 minutes ago at 08:02 am

TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am

This is one of the primary reasons I still have my AMEX card. I haven't had any scenarios yet where the extra warranty has come into play, but it's good to have that peace of mind.
adamget Avatar
adamget
32 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Glad you spelled it out for the thickos
JPSaltzman Avatar
JPSaltzman
29 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Another one of Tim's ingenious Cash Cows to keep that money flowin' in and the stockholders happy....
