Apple Giving Customers a Second Chance to Buy AppleCare+ After Their iPhone or Mac is Repaired
Apple is now providing customers who have faced a costly out-of-pocket repair for an iPhone or Mac with a second chance to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for the device, although there are some strings attached to the policy.
In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider are now eligible to purchase AppleCare+ for the device, so long as the device was purchased less than one year ago and passes a physical inspection and diagnostics after repair.
For customers who are unsure if their iPhone was repaired by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, iOS 15.2 introduces a new "Parts and Service History" in Settings > General > About that indicates if components like the battery and display are genuine Apple parts. The software update is expected to be released as early as next week.
Customers are still required to pay Apple's full out-of-warranty fees for any repairs completed prior to purchasing AppleCare+ coverage for the device.
An example scenario: A customer named John purchases a new iPhone, but he decides not to pay for AppleCare+ coverage for the device. A few months later, John drops the iPhone and the display is cracked. John takes the iPhone to an Apple Store to be repaired and faces costly out-of-warranty service fees since he decided not to purchase AppleCare+. Since the iPhone is less than one year old, John is advised that he can still purchase AppleCare+ for the device so that any subsequent repairs aren't as expensive.
The policy is in effect at Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations in all countries and regions where AppleCare+ is available.
This expanded AppleCare+ eligibility for repaired iPhones and Macs should further boost Apple's services revenue, which hit a record $18.27 billion last quarter.
This is why I stopped buying AppleCare+ on my iPhones but I do continue to put it on my MacBook Pro which still works to my advantage because even though I won't get damage coverage through Amex they will add 1 year to my 3 year warranty since I attached AppleCare at the time of purchase so my MacBook Pro has a 4 year warranty for hardware failures not related to damage.