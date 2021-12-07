Eve Updates HomeKit-Enabled 'Eve Room' Air Quality Monitor With Thread Support

Eve today announced the launch of its third-generation Eve Room, a HomeKit-enabled indoor air quality monitor that now comes with Thread support. Eve Room is designed to track air quality, temperature, and humidity.



Design wise, the updated Eve Room looks similar to the existing second-generation Eve Room, with an e-ink display that shows the current room conditions. The major new addition is Thread integration for better connectivity with other smart home products. According to Eve, it now offers 10 products that work with HomeKit over Thread.

Eve CEO Jerome Gackel said that Thread has been "a spectacular success" for Eve, and in the "not too distant future," a Thread network will be "just as common as Wi-Fi." Eve Room is designed to join a Thread network automatically, and it works with both Bluetooth and Thread. Note that for Thread connectivity, a device that serves as a Thread Border Router is required, such as the HomePod mini.

Eve Room is able to detect volatile organic compounds in the air, which can be harmful to people and pets. It also provides temperature readings and allows users to keep track of humidity. Data can be viewed on the device itself, and it also syncs to the Eve app.

The third-generation Eve Room is available from the Eve website for $99.95.