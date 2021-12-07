AAPL Shares Hit Another All-Time High as Morgan Stanley Raises Apple Price Target to $200

Apple shares closed at a new all-time high today, rising 3.5% to finish the regular trading day at $171.18. Shares have also gained another 1% in after-hours trading, touching $173.



Apple's stock is up over 32% this year and almost 14% in just the past month, with the company reaching a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion.

It's mostly been a fairly steady march upward for Apple shares over the past several months, with only a couple of significant dips including one last week following word that Apple has warned suppliers of weakening iPhone demand.

Apple's stock quickly rebounded from that dip, and today's high comes as prominent Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target for Apple's shares from $164 to $200, citing the potential of augmented reality and autonomous vehicles for Apple.