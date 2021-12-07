AAPL Shares Hit Another All-Time High as Morgan Stanley Raises Apple Price Target to $200
Apple shares closed at a new all-time high today, rising 3.5% to finish the regular trading day at $171.18. Shares have also gained another 1% in after-hours trading, touching $173.
Apple's stock is up over 32% this year and almost 14% in just the past month, with the company reaching a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion.
It's mostly been a fairly steady march upward for Apple shares over the past several months, with only a couple of significant dips including one last week following word that Apple has warned suppliers of weakening iPhone demand.
Apple's stock quickly rebounded from that dip, and today's high comes as prominent Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target for Apple's shares from $164 to $200, citing the potential of augmented reality and autonomous vehicles for Apple.
Popular Stories
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police.
Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup
A significant MacBook Air...
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Apple's next-generation MacBook Air is reportedly set to bring over many of the new MacBook Pro's features, with one noticeable omission, according to recent reports.
The latest MacBook Pro models feature a mini-LED "Liquid Retina XDR" display with deep blacks and support for up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The display also features Apple's "ProMotion" technology, which is capable of...
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
The rush of Black Friday deals has passed, and while there's likely still some holiday shopping to be done, attention is also turning back to rumors with a look ahead to what we can expect in 2022.
Rumors this week included the next iPhone SE reportedly coming early next year and a multi-device charger similar to Apple's canceled AirPower, while we also took a look at what we might see for a ...
Top Rated Comments
Get real.
This is just the start to a monster leg up over the next two years. IMO
Hang on tight