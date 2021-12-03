Google's 'Pixel Watch' Planned for 2022 Launch to Compete With Apple Watch

Google is planning to launch its first smartwatch next year, according to a new report from Business Insider, signaling Google's expansion into creating smartwatch hardware rather than just software.



Google has so far only developed wearOS, an operating system that the company has partnered with Samsung and others to implement into smartwatch offerings. Next year, however, Google is planning its first watch codenamed "Rohan." According to the report, the watch will feature a rounded design with no bezels.

Earlier in April, YouTube personality Jon Prosser released renders of what the supposed watch may look like. Prosser said the watch could launch as soon as October, but it has not yet materialized.



A "Pixel Watch" branding would fit with Google's product lineup, but the report says it's unclear what name Google will ultimately decide on. The "Pixel Watch," like the Apple Watch, will help users track their health and fitness, but to what extent remains unknown.

Apple released the Apple Watch in 2015, and in the years since, the watch has gained new features and functionality. The "Pixel Watch" is unlikely to include some advanced sensors, such as ECG or blood oxygen, in its first iteration, unlike the latest Apple Watch.

Internal documents seen by Business Insider indicate that Google wants to target the masses for its watch. A document by the company reportedly said "insufficient sizing excludes some users from wearable wristables entirely" and that it intends to design a watch that's "comfortable to wear for at least 90% of the population."

Google employees who spoke to Business Insider say Google is aiming for a launch in the Spring of 2022, but that timeline is subject to change based on feedback from a select group of employees using the new watch.