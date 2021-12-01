Apple Adding iPhone 6 Plus to Vintage Products List Later This Month

by

In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple said it will be adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its vintage products list on December 31, meaning that more than five years have passed since Apple stopped distributing the device for sale.

iphone 6 plus ad
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to seven years, subject to parts availability.

Introduced in September 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were two of the most popular smartphones that Apple has ever sold, with the devices featuring larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays that customers had long desired. While the iPhone 6 Plus was discontinued in 2016, the smaller iPhone 6 remained available through select retailers in select regions until at least 2018 and will not become a vintage product until later.

On the software side, Apple already dropped support for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus with the release of iOS 13 a few years ago.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were the first devices to feature support for Apple Pay, with other key features including an A8 chip and improved cameras. Pricing started at $649 for the iPhone 6 with a now-paltry 16GB of storage.

haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
8 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Someone bought my launch day iPhone 6 Plus with double the price in 2014. Unimaginable in 2021.
Nevertheless the 6 and especially the 6 Plus (due to higher resolution) suffered from the lack of RAM and therefore the performance was not that great from the start, and outright poor after several software updates. I still have one in my drawer but it is pretty unusable at this point. This was fixed in the iPhone 6S.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Still remember how excited I was to get mine from Radio Shack on launch day.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
At least my 2016 SE is still current. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tres Avatar
Tres
4 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Honestly the 6+ was the worst iPhone I ever owned. It was far too slow even at launch. I upgraded to a 6S+ the next year and it was amazing by comparison.

That plus the touch disease and how easily the 6 series bent made this my least favourite release ever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
travis64 Avatar
travis64
2 minutes ago at 07:29 am
1gb ram really sucked on that phone
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
