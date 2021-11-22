Rare 'WristMac' Wearable From 1988 Could Sell for Up to $100,000 at Auction
A rare wearable Macintosh accessory from 1988 called the "WristMac" today goes up for auction at ComicConnect.
The WristMac is an early example of wearable technology made by Ex Machina, Inc. and Seiko. While it was not made by Apple, the device served as a programmable wristwatch that could be connected to a Macintosh and store phone numbers, execute one-time and recurring alarms, and take notes that could be exported to a disk as a text file.
In 1991, NASA astronauts were issued with a WristMac to communicate with the Macintosh Portable and Apple Link software aboard the space shuttle "Atlantis."
The WristMac is a very rare item and as such there are no recent confirmed sales to accurately determine its expected selling price. ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler expects the WristMac listing to sell for anywhere between $1,000 and $100,000, with a final selling price likely to be in the region of $25,000 to $50,000.
The never-worn WristMac available in the auction still comes in its original box and includes its dock, registration card, reference manual, and WristMac 1.2 software floppy disk. Bidding begins today from $1, with the online auction running through to December 18.
