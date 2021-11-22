New HomePod Mini Colors Now Available in Australia and New Zealand
Apple today made the HomePod mini available to order in yellow, orange, and blue in Australia and New Zealand, several weeks after the new colors were released in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.
The new yellow, orange, and blue models all have color-matched woven power cables, but there's still a white Apple sticker in the box, along with a 20W USB-C power adapter. There are no other changes to the HomePod mini beyond the new colors, and pricing remains $149 in Australia and $159 in New Zealand, including sales tax.
Apple says the new colors will also be released in Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK by the end of November.
The new colors can be ordered on Apple.com or using the Apple Store app in both Australia and New Zealand with a 1-3 business days shipping estimate. Apple Store pickup is also an option in Australia, but there are no Apple Store locations in New Zealand.
(Thanks, Ben Winter!)
Related Stories
Monday November 22, 2021 3:43 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29.
The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible...
Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by Sami Fathi
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music.
More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, starting at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. These sales measure up to $150 off, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Although Black Friday isn't technically until November 26, retailers released a slew of deals over the weekend. It's not always clear if particularly good deals will last all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or disappear before the shopping holidays, so in this article we're highlighting all of the best Apple-related sales you can get as of today. If anything interests you, we...
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.
According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of a previously unknown deal between the two companies....