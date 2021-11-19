MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Blanket From Throwboy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's Apple-themed Throw Blankets. Introduced earlier this year, the blankets are modeled after classic Apple icons, machines, and operating systems.

1984 throw blanket
The 1984 Throw Blanket, for example, is modeled after the first Macintosh that Apple released in 1984. It's made from a beige fabric that matches the color of the original Macintosh, plus it has a black screen, a disk drive, and a rainbow logo.

1984 throw blanket 2
Throwboy's Icon Throw Blanket is designed to look like the original Mac Finder icon, sporting a two-tone design and a smile.

icon throw blanket
There are also a trio of blankets that are meant to resemble classic Apple operating systems, and they use colors that make them unmistakable. The 80s OS Blanket is meant to look like the Classic Mac OS with a menu bar that features File, Edit, View, and Special options on a gray background, along with floppy disk and trash icons.

throwboy 80s os blanket
The 90s Throw Blanket adopts the purple background of Mac OS 9, and the 2000s Throw Blanket features the popular aqua design introduced in Mac OS X 10.

throwboy 90s os blanket
For those who like Apple's software, there's a 2000s Text Editor Throw Blanket modeled after Apple's TextEdit app with Aqua-themed design.

All of Throwboy's blankets are unmistakably Apple-themed, and make fun additions to any Apple fan's home. Each blanket measures in at 50 inches by 60 inches and they're all priced at $46.99.

throwboy 2000s os blanket
Blankets feature the Apple print on one side and a minky fleece material in a neutral color on the back, making them perfect to snuggle up with on a cold night.

icon throw blanket 1
We have 10 blankets to give away to MacRumors readers, with each winner able to choose their favorite design. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway
The contest will run from today (November 19) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 26. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 26 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Related Stories

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 4A402 and AirPods 3 Firmware to 4B66

Tuesday November 16, 2021 11:34 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Read Full Article149 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Red ORange

Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvements for iPhone 12 and 13 Models

Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple self service repair announcement

Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program, Starting With iPhone 12 and 13

Wednesday November 17, 2021 6:07 am PST by
Apple today announced the "Self Service Repair" program, allowing users to complete their own repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools. The Self Service Repair program will give customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. The scheme will be...
Read Full Article450 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.2 Beta 3: Macro Mode Updates, iCloud Private Relay Tweaks and More

Tuesday November 16, 2021 12:21 pm PST by
Apple today released the third beta of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers for testing purposes, and the Cupertino company is continuing to refine features ahead of the software's release. Beta 3 doesn't add as many new features as prior betas, but there are some notable changes. Playlist Search in Music App Apple has added a long-awaited feature that allows Apple Music users to...
Read Full Article62 comments
hyperdrive multi display dock 1

HYPER Debuts 15-Port Dock That Supports 3 4K Displays

Monday November 15, 2021 10:02 am PST by
HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines. There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD ...
Read Full Article88 comments
maxresdefault

iFixit Lauds Apple's New Self Service Repair Program, Calls It a 'Remarkable Concession'

Wednesday November 17, 2021 12:04 pm PST by
Apple this morning surprised the world with an unexpected "Self Service Repair" program, which is designed to allow customers access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for making their own device repairs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Giving customers this kind of unprecedented access to repair guidelines and hardware is a major win for Right to Repair...
Read Full Article260 comments
mac mini holiday

Deals: Save Up to $149 on Apple's 2020 M1 Mac Mini, Starting at $599.99 for 256GB

Tuesday November 16, 2021 6:19 am PST by
Amazon is offering a match of previous record low prices on Apple's 2020 M1 Mac mini, for both the 256GB and 512GB storage options. For both models, you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen and receive an automatic coupon on your order. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article32 comments
apple mixed reality headset mockup feature yellow

Apple AR Headset 'Approaching Liftoff' as Development Mirrors Period Before Apple Watch Launch

Tuesday November 16, 2021 8:20 am PST by
Apple's development of its rumored augmented reality (AR) headset is beginning to mirror the period before the launch of the Apple Watch, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. In a note to investors, seen by Investor's Business Daily, Morgan Stanley analysts explained that after years of building expertise and a number of setbacks, Apple's long-awaited AR headset is "approaching liftoff."...
Read Full Article96 comments