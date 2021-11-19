MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Blanket From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's Apple-themed Throw Blankets. Introduced earlier this year, the blankets are modeled after classic Apple icons, machines, and operating systems.



The 1984 Throw Blanket, for example, is modeled after the first Macintosh that Apple released in 1984. It's made from a beige fabric that matches the color of the original Macintosh, plus it has a black screen, a disk drive, and a rainbow logo.



Throwboy's Icon Throw Blanket is designed to look like the original Mac Finder icon, sporting a two-tone design and a smile.



There are also a trio of blankets that are meant to resemble classic Apple operating systems, and they use colors that make them unmistakable. The 80s OS Blanket is meant to look like the Classic Mac OS with a menu bar that features File, Edit, View, and Special options on a gray background, along with floppy disk and trash icons.



The 90s Throw Blanket adopts the purple background of Mac OS 9, and the 2000s Throw Blanket features the popular aqua design introduced in Mac OS X 10.



For those who like Apple's software, there's a 2000s Text Editor Throw Blanket modeled after Apple's TextEdit app with Aqua-themed design.

All of Throwboy's blankets are unmistakably Apple-themed, and make fun additions to any Apple fan's home. Each blanket measures in at 50 inches by 60 inches and they're all priced at $46.99.



Blankets feature the Apple print on one side and a minky fleece material in a neutral color on the back, making them perfect to snuggle up with on a cold night.



