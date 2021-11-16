Deals: Save Up to $149 on Apple's 2020 M1 Mac Mini, Starting at $599.99 for 256GB

by

Amazon is offering a match of previous record low prices on Apple's 2020 M1 Mac mini, for both the 256GB and 512GB storage options. For both models, you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen and receive an automatic coupon on your order.

mac mini holidayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 256GB M1 Mac mini, you can get this version for $599.99, down from $699.00. This is beating the previous Amazon low price of $639.00, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

$99 OFF
M1 Mac mini (256GB) for $599.99

Amazon is offering an even steeper discount on the 512GB M1 Mac mini, available for $749.99, down from $899.00. This is another all-time low price on the M1 Mac mini, beating the previous record low of $779.00 on Amazon and other retailers.

$149 OFF
M1 Mac mini (512GB) for $749.99

This model will be in stock soon on Amazon, and has a late November shipping estimate. You can still lock in the $149 off sale price today and Amazon will charge you once the Mac mini ships around November 29.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

EvilEvil Avatar
EvilEvil
39 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Let me know when they have the 16 GB ram models on sale.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article98 comments
iphone with usb c port

iPhone X With USB-C Port Sells For $86,001 on eBay

Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001. The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Read Full Article168 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Rumor: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in Third Quarter of 2022

Friday November 12, 2021 2:21 am PST by
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources. AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
Read Full Article48 comments