Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store.



Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.

Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, and it supports in-app purchases for TV rentals and on-demand content as well as payment with an Amazon credit card that's already on file. Users can also take advantage of Amazon's Thursday Night Football and English Premier league where available.

There is a feature that will keep track of what users are watching and where they are in a TV series or movie so a show can be watched on one device and then picked up on another.

Amazon Prime Video is free and it is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. [Direct Link]