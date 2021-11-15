Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store.

amazon prime video app
Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.

Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, and it supports in-app purchases for TV rentals and on-demand content as well as payment with an Amazon credit card that's already on file. Users can also take advantage of Amazon's Thursday Night Football and English Premier league where available.

There is a feature that will keep track of what users are watching and where they are in a TV series or movie so a show can be watched on one device and then picked up on another.

Amazon Prime Video is free and it is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

Cosmosent Avatar
Cosmosent
38 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Wow !, that's BIG news !

NOT just because of the type of app it is & who it's from, but ALSO because they put it in the Mac App Store !

BIG news in-deed !
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
37 minutes ago at 09:09 am
So glad it’s free! That’s awesome!! Woo hoo.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
34 minutes ago at 09:11 am

Does it allow you to select what quality of streaming? The Apple TV app is infuriating in that way.
Yes.

Streaming Quality.
Download quality.

all have good, better, best settings
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
36 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Already using it. good stuff.

lots of backlog to get thru.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
33 minutes ago at 09:12 am
This is amazing! Now Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and Disney need to follow suit. If the app is anything like it’s iOS/appleTV counterpart, it should be a dramatically better experience in both UI and video quality. Happy day!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpmurray Avatar
rpmurray
32 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Sigh. Compatible with Big Sewer or later. That leaves me out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
