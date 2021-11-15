Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac
Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store.
Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app.
Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, and it supports in-app purchases for TV rentals and on-demand content as well as payment with an Amazon credit card that's already on file. Users can also take advantage of Amazon's Thursday Night Football and English Premier league where available.
There is a feature that will keep track of what users are watching and where they are in a TV series or movie so a show can be watched on one device and then picked up on another.
Amazon Prime Video is free and it is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. [Direct Link]
Top Rated Comments
NOT just because of the type of app it is & who it's from, but ALSO because they put it in the Mac App Store !
BIG news in-deed !
Streaming Quality.
Download quality.
all have good, better, best settings
lots of backlog to get thru.