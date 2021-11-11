Apple Store App for iOS Adds Saved Item Lists for Easy Sharing With Product Specialists

The Apple Store app for iOS was updated today with a new feature that lets you easily save items to lists, share them with a specialist online or during a store visit, and then get a recap of your visit to help you later purchase your items.



After you've saved items to a list, they can be found in a new Saved Items section on your account page accessible via your profile picture at the top right of the app interface, and once you've met with a specialist about a list, you'll be able to see notes and suggestions on it in a new Session Recaps section.

Today's update also brings Audio Descriptions to product videos to let you hear details about the products if you are unable to watch the videos on your screen.

The ‌Apple Store‌ app is a free download from the App Store.