Deals: Take 20% Off MagSafe-Compatible Accessories and More at Belkin
Belkin today began a new sale for "Singles Day," which is an international shopping holiday similar in spirit to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, held annually on November 11. Belkin's sale takes 20 percent off sitewide with code SINGLE21 through the 11th.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Belkin. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Belkin is known for its wide range of charging accessories that are compatible with Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. The coupon code works on products like cables, MagSafe-compatible accessories, charging bricks, docks, speakers, adapters, and more.
MagSafe Compatible
- Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount - $27.99, down from $34.99
- Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Stand - $27.99, down from $34.99
- Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Car Vent Mount with MagSafe - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Boost Charge Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger - $47.99, down from $59.99
- 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand - $79.99, down from $99.99
iPhone/iPad Fast Charging
- Boost Charge 18W USB-C Wall Charger - $19.99, down from $24.99
- Boost Charge 32W USB-C/USB-A Car Charger - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Boost Charge Dual USB-C Wall Charger - $43.99, down from $54.99
Portable/Wireless Charging
- Boost Charge 5,000 mAh Power Bank - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pads - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Boost Charge 10,000 mAh Power Bank - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Boost Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger - $103.99, down from $129.99
