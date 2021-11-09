Deals: Take 20% Off MagSafe-Compatible Accessories and More at Belkin

Belkin today began a new sale for "Singles Day," which is an international shopping holiday similar in spirit to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, held annually on November 11. Belkin's sale takes 20 percent off sitewide with code SINGLE21 through the 11th.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Belkin. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Belkin is known for its wide range of charging accessories that are compatible with Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. The coupon code works on products like cables, MagSafe-compatible accessories, charging bricks, docks, speakers, adapters, and more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.