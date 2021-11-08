Deals: AirPods Max Drop to New Low of $429.98 ($119 Off)

Amazon today has introduced a new all-time low price on the AirPods Max, available at $429.98 in all colors except Space Gray. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this $119 off discount, Amazon is now offering the best deal we've ever seen on Apple's high-end AirPods Max headphones. The previous best price was around $449, also offered by Amazon.

Additionally, we're still seeing a few solid deals on other AirPods models on Amazon, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $189.99 ($59 off) and the AirPods 2 for $119.99 ($40 off). All models are in stock and sold directly from Amazon.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.