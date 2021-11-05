Deals: Take Up to $70 Off Apple's AirPods Lineup

Today we're tracking new sales on numerous models of Apple's AirPods, starting with the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $114.99, down from $159.00. This sale is also being matched at Walmart and at Target.

This beats last week's deal by about $5, and overall it's the second-best price we've tracked on this model of the AirPods. This model has begun to see low prices as Apple just launched the newest AirPods with the AirPods 3, but if you're okay not owning the latest version, the AirPods 2 are still a great purchase.

AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case for $114.99

Secondly, you can get the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case at Walmart, priced at $129.98, down from $199.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this model of the AirPods 2, and right now only Walmart has the sale.

AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case for $129.98

Next, Apple's new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are available for $189.99 at Amazon, down from $249.00, which continues to be the best price we've seen on this model. It is being matched at Target as well.

AirPods Pro for $189.99

The AirPods Max remain on sale for $479.00 in all colors on Amazon, down from $549.00. We tracked a sale to as low as $449.00 on the AirPods Max earlier in the year, but today's sale has been the most consistent deal over the past few months.

AirPods Max for $479.00

Lastly, if you want the newest AirPods, Amazon does have the AirPods 3 at a discounted price, although a very slight one. You can get the newest AirPods model for $174.98, down from $179.00.

AirPods 3 for $174.98

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

