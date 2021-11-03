iCloud Private Relay Down for Some Users

Apple's iCloud Private Relay option is not working for some users, according to Apple's System Status page. The feature is experiencing an outage and is unavailable at the current time.



According to Apple, the outage started at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time and it is ongoing. Those who are having ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay issues may have received a notification letting them know that the feature is currently down, but will be re-enabled when it's back up and working.

On Apple devices, going to the ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay setting shows that it is temporarily unavailable due to a technical problem.

‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is an Apple service that ensures Safari traffic leaving an iPhone, iPad, or Mac is encrypted. It uses two separate internet relays to ensure that companies cannot access personal information like IP address, location, and browsing information to create a detailed profile about you.

‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is accessible to anyone with a paid ‌iCloud‌ account, priced starting at $0.99 per month.