Apple to Start Offering iPhone XR as Loaner Device During Lengthier Repairs
Starting later this week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will be able to offer customers an iPhone XR as a loaner device during lengthier repairs in the U.S. and other regions, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
iPhone XR will be available as a loaner starting November 4, which will be an upgrade over the iPhone 8 that Apple currently offers as a loaner. As a one year newer device than the iPhone 8, the iPhone XR has more modern features like Face ID and Dual SIM support, and the iPhone XR also has a newer A12 Bionic chip for faster performance.
If an Apple Store determines that a customer's iPhone must be mailed off to an Apple repair center to be serviced, the customer would be eligible to receive an iPhone XR for free until their regular iPhone is ready for pickup.
Apple's iPhone Loan Agreement provides more details, including that customers must return the loaner iPhone no more than 14 days after the date that Apple notifies them that their repaired iPhone is ready for pickup.
