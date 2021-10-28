Throwboy Launches New Apple-Themed Pillows Modeled After iBook G3, iMac G4, Apple Lisa and More

Throwboy, known for its range of pillows crafted to look like classic Apple devices, today announced its Iconic Pillow Collection 2, a new series of pillow designs.



Available on Kickstarter, the Iconic Collection 2 features five new pillows modeled after Apple devices that include the 1983 Apple Lisa, 1999 iBook G3, 2000 Power Mac G4 Cube, 2002 iMac G4, and 2003 Power Mac G5.

Throwboy said that the new designs are meant to celebrate some of the most "iconic, bold, swing-for-the-fences designs in computer history" that are still beloved by the tech community. Like Throwboy's other pillows, the new Iconic 2 pillows are made from a soft, plush material with intricate embroidery that makes them impossible to miss as Apple device clones.



The Iconic Pillow Collection 2 is priced starting at $27 for a single pillow, though that is a limited price that will go up when initial slots sell out. All five iconic pillows can be purchased starting at $135 to $195 with early bird backing options.

According to Throwboy, these pillows will ship out to customers in May 2022. The new collection will join the existing collection that includes pillows modeled after the iPod, iPhone, iMac G3, and more.