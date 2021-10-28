Throwboy Launches New Apple-Themed Pillows Modeled After iBook G3, iMac G4, Apple Lisa and More

Throwboy, known for its range of pillows crafted to look like classic Apple devices, today announced its Iconic Pillow Collection 2, a new series of pillow designs.
Available on Kickstarter, the Iconic Collection 2 features five new pillows modeled after Apple devices that include the 1983 Apple Lisa, 1999 iBook G3, 2000 Power Mac G4 Cube, 2002 iMac G4, and 2003 Power Mac G5.
Throwboy said that the new designs are meant to celebrate some of the most "iconic, bold, swing-for-the-fences designs in computer history" that are still beloved by the tech community. Like Throwboy's other pillows, the new Iconic 2 pillows are made from a soft, plush material with intricate embroidery that makes them impossible to miss as Apple device clones.
The Iconic Pillow Collection 2 is priced starting at $27 for a single pillow, though that is a limited price that will go up when initial slots sell out. All five iconic pillows can be purchased starting at $135 to $195 with early bird backing options.
According to Throwboy, these pillows will ship out to customers in May 2022. The new collection will join the existing collection that includes pillows modeled after the iPod, iPhone, iMac G3, and more.
AT&T is planning to bring its 5G mmWave technology to additional airports in the United States by the end of 2021, offering customers access to its "AT&T 5G+" service with faster speeds and lower latency.
In a press release, AT&T says that by the end of 2021, it will have expanded its 5G mmWave technology, which requires more advanced infrastructure compared to typical sub-6GHz 5G, to an...
While it was rumored by multiple sources that iPhone 13 models would support mmWave 5G in additional countries, it turns out that mmWave remains limited to iPhone 13 models sold in the U.S., as was the case with iPhone 12 models.
Apple's cellular compatibility page confirms that only U.S. models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro support mmWave 5G bands. In addition, on Apple's product pages ...
The British network carrier BT has today announced that EE will offer 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028 as the company set out its plans for the future.
3G services offered by EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet will be phased out by 2023, by which time the company will have built a new 5G core network. 3G usage has been in steady decline in recent years, now representing less than two...
Apple shipped an estimated 40.4 million iPhone 12 devices during the first quarter of 2021, according to new data shared by Strategy Analytics. The figure suggests Apple has maintained its grip on the global 5G smartphone market, despite indicating a 23% dip compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, when Apple shipped 52.2 million units.
Apple enjoyed booming sales in the 5G market in the...
Apple this week debuted the sixth-generation iPad mini, cellular models of which can connect to 5G for the first time. However, it's worth noting that cellular connectivity on the new iPad mini does not extend to support for faster mmWave 5G.
Apple doesn't maintain a cellular compatibility page for iPad models like it does for its iPhones, so the lack of mmWave 5G support on the iPad mini...
With its mid-band 5G network that's widely available, T-Mobile has earned the title of fastest U.S. mobile network in 2021, according to testing conducted by PCMag.
Each year, PCMag sends drivers to traverse thousands of miles of the United States. This year, drivers traveled over 10,000 miles and surveyed network speeds in 30 major metro areas and six rural regions to find the fastest...
Apple today released a new developer tool that is designed to force devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to prioritize a 5G connection over a WiFi connection when on an insecure WiFi network or when a WiFi connection is slow.
5G devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can automatically prioritize connecting via 5G instead of WiFi when the performance of WiFi networks you visit occasionally is...
For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's pillows, which are modeled after classic Apple products and make fun decorations for Apple enthusiasts.
Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the original iPhone, first iPod, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, and more. Pillows are priced ...
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Throwboy's plush pillows, all of which are modeled after classic Apple products and icons and are perfect for Apple fans.
Throwboy's pillows are plush, squeezable versions of Apple products like the first iPhone, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, first iPod, Finder Icon, Spinning Wheel, and...
