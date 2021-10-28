Apple Explains How to Custom Calibrate the New MacBook Pro Displays
In a new support document, Apple has detailed how to measure and fine-tune the calibration of the display on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
The new MacBook Pro models feature XDR displays with mini-LED backlighting and support for one billion colors, but certain workflows may require custom calibration:
Every MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display undergoes a state-of-the-art factory display calibration process on the assembly line to ensure the accuracy of the P3 wide color panel and the individual backlight LEDs. In addition, the factory calibration process enables sophisticated built-in algorithms to accurately reproduce a variety of color spaces used by media workflows today, including sRGB, BT.601, BT.709, and even P3-ST.2084 (HDR).
The factory display calibration process lets MacBook Pro users enjoy an exceptional viewing experience right out of the box. If your workflow requires custom calibration, you can measure your display, then fine-tune the calibration.
The process involves using a spectroradiometer and a set of QuickTime movie test patterns from Apple to evaluate the calibration of the display. The test patterns can be downloaded from the AVFoundation page on Apple's website under Related Resources > Color Test Patterns, with complete instructions available in Apple's support document.
In System Preferences > Displays, users can fine-tune the calibration of the MacBook Pro's display by providing the white point and luminance values measured by the spectroradiometer and the expected values for their target.
Apple's support document includes additional tips for measuring and fine-tuning the calibration.
Related Stories
Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are equipped with improved "XDR" displays with mini-LED backlighting. Impressively, both new MacBook Pro models have up to 3x brighter displays compared to the previous-generation models, although the increased brightness is likely limited to HDR content.
The new MacBook Pro models achieve up to 1,000 nits sustained full-screen brightness...
It's officially MacBook Pro launch day, and customers around the world who pre-ordered after last Monday's event are receiving their devices today. We've already seen reviews of the new MacBook Pro models from media sites, but now first impressions from everyday users are available.
New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners are sharing their opinions on the MacRumors forums and Reddit, and their ...
Alongside the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple introduced a $19 "Polishing Cloth" that's designed to be used with Apple devices.
Made from a "soft, nonabrasive material," the cloth is suitable for Apple displays, including the nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. It's also suitable for use with the mini-LED display of the new MacBook Pro models and all manner of iPhones, iPads, ...
Apple unveiled new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this week, and we've since confirmed some additional details about the notebooks.
16-inch MacBook Pro models configured with the M1 Max chip feature a new High Power Mode to maximize performance for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple. High Power Mode is not available on other models.
Like the Pro Display XDR,...
With the MacBook-centric Apple event now set for Monday, October 18, leakers are beginning to share a few new details that we haven't previously heard about the machines.
According to Dylandkt, the base 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space, which is in line with the current high-end 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro options.
As he has said previously,...
Apple's embargo on reviews of the new MacBook Pro has now lifted ahead of its launch tomorrow, giving the first official hands-on look at the company's much-anticipated new high-end laptop. In addition to our review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new MacBook Pro.
The key new features of the redesigned MacBook Pro include the M1 Pro and M1...
New MacBook Pro models are expected to be announced on Monday at Apple's "Unleashed" event, bringing some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so any prospective MacBook Pro buyers should wait for the new devices to come out.
According to our full feature breakdown aggregated from our coverage from a wide range of sources, including...
Apple today announced its long-awaited major redesign for the MacBook Pro, featuring configurations with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip, a mini-LED display with ProMotion, an HDMI port and SDXC card reader, charging with MagSafe 3, a notch housing a 1080p webcam, and more.
The MacBook Pro features a new design and is available with 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch display sizes. The 14.2-inch model is...
A new video posted to YouTube today offers viewers perhaps the best real-world look yet at Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Update: The video has been removed.
The eight-minute video, narrated in Vietnamese, shows the new MacBook Pro's display notch, thinner bezels, full-size keyboard, and additional ports in close-up, as well as the thicker design, all of which are compared side by...
Saturday October 23, 2021 3:46 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Ahead of an official launch later this week, new images sent to MacRumors show the new 14-inch MacBook Pro on display at an Apple Authorized Reseller, offering us an even closer look at Apple's entirely revamped MacBook Pro.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were by far two of the most highly anticipated and talked about Apple product releases of the entire year. Now that Apple has...
Top Rated Comments
If you like displays with a dingy green hue and with reds that border on dark orange, you're all set. If you prefer to calibrate your display using the built in and easy to use Display Calibration Assistant, Apple decided that their factory calibrations are the best, and 'pros' shouldn't be able to color correct the displays on their $4,000++ MacBooks using a simple built in tool that has been around for decades.
See my thread here ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/cant-calibrate-display-14-macbook-pro-missing-color-button-calibration-option.2319627/') for more info and a workaround. I certainly hope they unhide the Display Calibration Assistant and color profiles option - both color profiles and presets can coexist. I was surmising that hey hid this option because of its new wonky behavior when you do finally access it and they are trying to fix it, but now I am not so sure.