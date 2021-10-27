DJI Launches New Modular Action 2 Camera

DJI today announced the launch of its latest compact camera, the DJI Action 2, which is an update to the original DJI Action. DJI constructed the Action 2 with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design that can accommodate a number of accessories for framing, shooting, and monitoring.



The Action 2 is smaller and more powerful than the original Action camera, weighing in at 56 grams. The modular design and accompanying accessories allow the Action 2 to be used for a range of activities, from biking to surfing to vlogging.

According to DJI, the Action 2 is dustproof, waterproof, and drop-proof, so it is ideal for adventuring and extreme sports. There's a 1/1.7-inch sensor that can record 4K video at up to 120 frames per second, and it has a 155 degree super wide field of view for capturing more of a scene.

There's a Color Temperature Sensor that's designed to maintain color tones in complex lighting conditions and underwater recording, plus the camera includes DJI's Electronic Image Stabilization technology to keep footage smooth.



Other video features include Slow Motion, Hyperlapse and Timelapse, QuickClip for capturing short videos, and livestreaming support. The Action 2 can also be used as a USB video device class for a computer for live gaming broadcasts and conference calls.

The DJI Action 2 has a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen, and an additional OLED screen can be added on with a front touchscreen module that attaches to the bottom of the camera unit. With this setup, the Action 2 turns into an ideal selfie and vlogging camera option.

On its own, the DJI Action 2 lasts for up to 70 minutes, but there are also several add-on options to increase battery life. The Front Touchscreen Module boosts battery life to 160 minutes, and the Power Module allows for 180 minutes of usage before a recharge is needed.

DJI has designed a whole range of accessories for the Action Cam 2. In addition to the aforementioned Front Touchscreen Module and Power Module, there's a Magnetic Lanyard for wearing the camera, a Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount, a Magnetic Adapter Mount, a Remote Control Extension Rod, a Floating Handle for use in the water, a Waterproof Case, a Magnetic Headband for head-mounted video, a micrphone with a recording range of 200 meters, and a Macro Lens for close-up shots.



The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo will be available for purchase starting on November 2 from the DJI website, with other accessories set to come out in mid-November. The Dual-Screen Combo is priced at $519 and includes a Front Touchscreen Module, Magnetic Lanyard, Magnetic Ball- Joint Adapter Mount, and Magnetic Adapter Mount.

DJI is also offering a Power Combo for $399 that includes the Action 2 Camera, Power Module, Magnetic Lanyard, and Magnetic Adapter Mount.