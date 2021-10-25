AnandTech's Deep Dive Into M1 Pro and M1 Max Highlights Performance and Efficiency Improvements

by

We've heard Apple's overview of the the M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max Apple silicon chips and we've seen benchmarks of the CPU and GPUs, but AnandTech has done a technical deep dive into the capabilities of the new chips that's well worth reading for those who are interested in learning more.

m1 pro vs max feature
According to AnandTech, the ‌M1‌ Pro is a new implementation of the ‌M1‌ chip, but designed "from the ground up" to offer more performance. AnandTech says that this is the more interesting of the two chip designs because it offers "mostly everything that power users will deem generationally important in terms of upgrades."

The CPU cores clock up to 3228MHz peak, however vary in frequency depending on how many cores are active within a cluster, clocking down to 3132 at 2, and 3036 MHz at 3 and 4 cores active. I say "per cluster", because the 8 performance cores in the M1 Pro and M1 Max are indeed consisting of two 4-core clusters, both with their own 12MB L2 caches, and each being able to clock their CPUs independently from each other, so it's actually possible to have four active cores in one cluster at 3036MHz and one active core in the other cluster running at 3.23GHz.

The higher-end ‌M1‌ Max is identical to the ‌M1‌ Pro, with the exception of the GPU and the media encoders.

The GPU and memory interfaces of the chip are by far the most differentiated aspects of the chip, instead of a 16-core GPU, Apple doubles things up to a 32-core unit. On the M1 Max which we tested for today, the GPU is running at up to 1296MHz - quite fast for what we consider mobile IP, but still significantly slower than what we've seen from the conventional PC and console space where GPUs now can run up to around 2.5GHz.

AnandTech's ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max overview goes into much more depth about the unified memory, the power behavior, and CPU and GPU performance. All in all, AnandTech says that these new chips "truly feel like SoCs that have been made with power users in mind," and performance metrics have been boosted "in all vectors."

The chips here aren't only able to outclass any competitor laptop design, but also competes against the best desktop systems out there, you'd have to bring out server-class hardware to get ahead of the M1 Max – it's just generally absurd.

The site was expecting significant boosts in performance, but "didn't expect some of the monstrous increases that the new chips are able to achieve." The chips outclass any competing laptop design, and also rival the best desktop systems available.

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
37 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Top notch performance guaranteed
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
29 minutes ago at 12:12 pm

Has anyone seen any tests on where 14 inch in throttling before the 16 inch? Curious at what point throttling would start.
I'm interested in this as well.

But you'd think Apple would have put a beefy enough cooling solution in the 14 inch. It's thick enough.

I'm sure Apple doesn't want a repeat of the previous-gen models where reviewers were rendering video in a freezer!

:p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
40 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Very impressed by the performance. Best review so far.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Digital Skunk Avatar
Digital Skunk
39 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
Very impressed by what this machine can do while using so little power. It's easy to want to spend more for more specs but the M1 Pro is really impressing me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
35 minutes ago at 12:06 pm

The memory advancements are really cool. But the graphics performance in games is kind of disappointing. I don't think they really talked about GPU compute either? On the whole, great SoCs, but I feel like M1 was more impressive overall, especially in power efficiency.
I think the issue with games is that there aren't very many optimized for Apple Silicon, either the CPU or Metal.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdb8167 Avatar
jdb8167
26 minutes ago at 12:14 pm

The memory advancements are really cool. But the graphics performance in games is kind of disappointing. I don't think they really talked about GPU compute either? On the whole, great SoCs, but I feel like M1 was more impressive overall, especially in power efficiency.
The only games that Anandtech benchmarked are not even Apple silicon ported yet and likely to be badly ported even to macOS x86-64. I don't think it means much unless you really intended to buy one the MacBook Pros to play games. That wouldn't be a particularly smart use of your dollars.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
