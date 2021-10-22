MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Set of iPhone Cases From CaseBorne

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iPhone case maker CaseBorne to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's 128GB iPhone 13 models along with a set of iPhone 13 cases to go along with it.

caseborne clear cases
CaseBorne, rebranded this year from ArmadilloTek, offers a range of different case options that are designed to keep Apple's iPhones safe from bumps, drops, and scratches. CaseBorne is having a 40 percent off sale on Amazon, so its case options are super affordable right now. Discounts are applied at checkout when using the links in our article.

The R Series cases, priced at $20 with the discount, are made from a clear polycarbonate material that leaves the body of the iPhone visible so you're not hiding the smartphone's design.

caseborne r series info
The cases feature soft rubber inside to absorb shock should the ‌iPhone‌ be dropped, and the case is enclosed in a protective aluminum frame available in iridescent, black, pink, and red. A raised lip protects the front of the display, and all buttons are protected but usable. It offers 12-foot drop protection without adding a significant amount of bulk.

caseborne r series carbon fiber
CaseBorne also makes the R Series cases with a Kevlar/Aramid Fiber frame as an alternative to the clear polycarbonate, with this version available in black or red and priced at $24 with the discount.

For those who need maximum protection, CaseBorne offers the Vanguard Series cases, which are thicker and more rugged. Priced at $14 with the discount, the V Series cases offer three layers of protection and can keep the ‌iPhone‌ safe from drops as high as 21 feet.

caseborne v series info
There's a shock absorbent TPU material that combines with a hard plastic shell for total device protection, and the honeycomb design and reinforced corners provide additional protection for the ‌iPhone‌'s weak spots. There's a protective screen and the sides protect the buttons, plus plug-ins keep ports safe from dust.

caseborne v series details
The V Series cases come in black, orange, purple, and red, and there's a built-in kickstand at the back that can be pulled out when using the ‌iPhone‌ to watch videos.

v series caseborne
We have one 128GB ‌iPhone 13‌ to give away, and the winner will be able to pick the color of their choice. CaseBorne is also including a selection of its cases to fit the ‌iPhone 13‌.

caseborne v series design
To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

CaseBorne Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 22) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 29. The winner will be chosen randomly on October 29 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
10 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Another nice giveaway. InB4TheYayAreaLiving

Thanks
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 11:06 am
I'll claim it before [USER=823227]@TheYayAreaLiving[/USER] or [USER=763973]@AppleRobert[/USER] do ...

NICE giveaway again MR!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article299 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article106 comments
os x mountain lion macs 16x9 2

Apple Makes OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Free to Download

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:19 pm PDT by
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld. Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates. As of last week, these updates no...
Read Full Article128 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article177 comments
apple screen time screen icons

Persistent Kids Finding Loopholes in Apple's Screen Time Limits

Tuesday October 15, 2019 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is currently engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with persistent kids looking to circumvent Screen Time restrictions, but the company has been receiving some criticism for not moving quickly enough to lock down some of the loopholes, reports The Washington Post. A few of the loopholes and ways for parents to shut them down are documented on the site Protect Young Eyes, while these and...
Read Full Article78 comments
anker lightning cable mfi

Unwrap a New Apple Device? Stock Up on Extra Certified Lightning Cables for as Little as $6

Monday December 25, 2017 5:45 am PST by
If you unwrapped an Apple product today it likely came with one of the company's first-party Lightning cables, but having an extra on hand is always a good idea, so you can place it in other rooms in your house, in your car, or in a bag when you travel. For that reason, now's a good time to shop for third-party Lightning cables that are cheaper than Apple's own accessory, but still Made For...
Read Full Article58 comments
personal hotspot 1

Apple Acknowledges Personal Hotspot Issues Affecting Some iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 Users

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
In an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with Personal Hotspot. Apple has told Authorized Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to a Personal Hotspot or experience frequent disconnection from one. Customers may also...
Read Full Article77 comments
macos monterey safari beta 3

macOS Monterey Beta 3: Apple Redesigns Safari Tab Interface Following Complaints

Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:39 am PDT by
In the third developer beta of macOS Monterey, which came out this morning, Apple has overhauled the design of Safari, making the tab bar more similar to the current tab bar in macOS Big Sur. The prior Safari design did away with the dedicated URL and search interface, instead allowing any individual tab to be used for navigation input. Tabs were also all arranged at the top of the display...
Read Full Article240 comments