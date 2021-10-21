SD Card Slot in New MacBook Pros Has Speeds Up to 312 MB/s

Apple has confirmed to The Verge's Dan Seifert that the SD card slot built into the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models supports UHS-II, allowing for read and write speeds of up to 312MB/s with a UHS-II-compliant SD card.
Users can take advantage of the SD card slot for additional storage space, with UHS-II-compliant SD cards available in capacities such as 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The return of the SD card slot will be particularly useful for professional users like photographers and video producers, allowing them to quickly transfer files without needing to use an adapter.
The SD card slot is one of three ports that returned to the new MacBook Pro models after being removed in 2016, alongside an HDMI 2.0 port and MagSafe. The notebooks also have three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
In addition to the expanded connectivity, key features of the new MacBook Pro models include Apple's next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, mini-LED displays with ProMotion for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 10 hours longer battery life per charge, full-size physical function keys instead of a Touch Bar, and more.
The new MacBook Pro models have been available to order since Monday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model.
