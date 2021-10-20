Box Drive Updated With macOS Monterey Support, Improved Security, and Finder Integration

The Box desktop experience for Mac users has been improved with the adoption of Apple's File Provider Extension APIs, which will offer a more secure and simple setup system for Mac users.



Box Drive users who have Macs can expect full support for Apple silicon, a more seamless experience thanks to Finder integration, and compatibility with the upcoming macOS Monterey release.

The update also brings a streamlined install experience for Box Drive on Macs, and broader application compatibility.

Box says that the updated architecture will allow it to build new Box Drive capabilities on macOS more quickly going forward. The updated Box Drive experience for Macs is available today for all users on macOS Big Sur 11.5 and later and ‌macOS Monterey‌.