macOS Monterey Includes New 'Monterey' Screen Saver

Apple yesterday provided the release candidate version of macOS Monterey to developers, and the RC represents the final version of Monterey that will be going out to the public on Monday.



In the update, Apple introduced a new "Monterey" screen saver, which is designed to accompany the Monterey wallpaper that was already available.

The Monterey screen saver offers slow transitions through hills and valleys in different shades of pink, purple, and blue, as demonstrated in the video below.

MacOS Monterey RC features a new screensaver of the same name. I would set this as my desktop background if Apple made that easy to do out of the box. pic.twitter.com/AUnvDz2qL4 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 19, 2021

Apple made some major changes in the final beta of ‌macOS Monterey‌, undoing nearly all of the Safari design changes that had been introduced in June. Safari looks like it did in macOS Big Sur , but there is an option for the new "Compact" Monterey design for those who prefer it.

‌macOS Monterey‌ is set to be released on Monday, October 25, one day ahead of when the new MacBook Pro models are launching.