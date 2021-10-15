Hands-On With the Apple Watch Series 7

by

It's Apple Watch Series 7 launch day, which means customers who pre-ordered last Friday are receiving their deliveries. We picked up one of the new Series 7 models and thought we'd go over the features and compare it to the Series 6 for those who are still awaiting their own devices or who are on the fence about purchasing.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Compared to the Series 6, there's not a whole lot new with the Series 7. You're not getting new health features, and even the design is largely the same. The casing sizes are larger, though, coming in at 41mm and 45mm, and there's a noticeably larger display.

Apple has cut down on the size of the display bezels and it's a change that looks nice, plus the expanded size allows for features like new watch faces and a full keyboard for the first time.

The always-on display is brighter than before, and Apple says it's using more durable glass that's less resistant to cracking. There's also IP6X dust resistance certification, which is new and joins the WR50 water resistance rating.

Most people are going to enjoy the larger display, but it could be an issue for those who have smaller wrists and were content with the prior sizing, especially with the 44mm to 45mm jump.

Other than the changes to sizing, the slightly more rounded body, and the tweaked color options, there's not much else new. The Series 7 has all of the same features as the Series 6, like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and more, with the one other standout feature being a faster charging speed.

Using the new charging puck that comes in the box, the Series 7 can charge at up to 33 percent faster than the Series 6, as long as you have an 18W+ USB-C Apple charger or 5W or greater USB-C PD adapter.

If you're coming from an Apple Watch Series 6, there's no compelling reason to upgrade to the Series 7 unless you want that display increase, but those who have a Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 will find this a much more notable upgrade that's worth the money. Did you upgrade to a Series 7? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

ramallite Avatar
ramallite
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm
Just put my series 7 on about an hour ago. I will never know the feeling of going from a series 4+ to a series 7. But I can tell you that going from the series 2 I wore for five years to series 7 is niiiiice!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McKodiak Avatar
McKodiak
1 hour ago at 12:11 pm
I have an S5. Was going to really consider this but would like some of the additional rumored health sensors in it as well. Will wait another year.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
46 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
I never understand series 4 people who aren't upgrading yet. The always on display from series 5 was by far the biggest apple watch update ever
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doctor-don Avatar
doctor-don
58 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

Apple says it's using more durable glass that's less resistant to cracking
Is that what Apple really says, "less resistant"?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
54 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
It’s a really good day today. Congratulations to all who received their ⌚️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rainshadow Avatar
Rainshadow
34 minutes ago at 12:42 pm

I never understand series 4 people who aren't upgrading yet. The always on display from series 5 was by far the biggest apple watch update ever
I have a 4. The first thing I would do is turn off the always on the MOMENT I got it. Sorry.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 11 night mode photos

Apple Reveals New Night Mode Photo Feature Exclusive to iPhone 11 Series

Tuesday September 10, 2019 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature. Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones. Apple's new Night...
Read Full Article47 comments
maxresdefault

Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Discuss iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, Privacy, Shortcuts on Mac, and More

Saturday June 12, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy. Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Read Full Article113 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article299 comments
homepod feature blue2

Looking to Grab a HomePod Before They're Gone? These Retailers Still Have Stock

Monday March 15, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple last week discontinued the original HomePod, marking just over three years on the market for the full-size smart speaker. If you're looking to purchase the larger HomePod before it's completely gone, there are still some options online today. The biggest retailer with remaining stock on the HomePod is Apple itself, which has the White HomePod for $299.00 on its website. Space Gray is...
Read Full Article211 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases Redesigned 'Apple TV Remote' App for iPhone

Monday August 1, 2016 11:59 am PDT by
Apple today released an all new Apple TV Remote app for the iPhone, which is used to control the fourth-generation Apple TV along with older Apple TV models. Announced at WWDC, the new Remote app has been available for developers since June and was released to the public this afternoon. The new Remote app, which connects to an Apple TV via Bluetooth, mimics the exact layout of the physical...
Read Full Article143 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
iwork macos monterey icons

macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5 Reveals Updated iWork Icons

Thursday August 12, 2021 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple is working on updated icons for the macOS versions of its iWork apps, according to images discovered by MacRumors. The new icons are included in the framework of macOS 12 Monterey beta 5 that handles the display of collaboration links in apps such as iMessage. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote icons found in macOS Monterey The images of the new macOS iWork icons for Pages, Numbers, and...
Read Full Article74 comments
corellium

Apple and Corellium Agree on Settlement to Bring Lawsuit to an End

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by
Apple this week dropped its long-standing lawsuit against Corellium, the security research company that provides security researchers with a replica of the iOS operating system, allowing them to locate possible security exploits within Apple's mobile operating system, The Washington Post reports. Apple filed a lawsuit against Corellium in 2019, claiming the security company was infringing...
Read Full Article30 comments