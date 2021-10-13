Apple Watch Series 7 Unboxing Videos and Reviews Shared Ahead of Friday Launch

Apple's embargo on reviews of the Apple Watch Series 7 has now lifted ahead of the first devices arriving with customers on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's latest flagship smartwatch. In addition to our detailed review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new device.



The key new features of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ include a larger display with significantly reduced borders, larger casing sizes with more rounded edges, improved durability, faster charging with a new fast-charging USB-C cable, and the S7 chip. There are also a range of new color options for the aluminum models, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, as well as a tweaked Blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Scroll down for the first unboxing and review videos from a range of prominent YouTubers who have been first to get their hands on the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌.



Videos

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

For more in-depth impressions, read our Apple Watch Series 7 review roundup.