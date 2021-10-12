Infiniti Announces Complimentary Wireless CarPlay Upgrade for Most 2020 and Newer Vehicles

Infiniti today announced that most of its 2020 and newer vehicles are now eligible for a complimentary upgrade to wireless CarPlay in the United States.



The free software update is available for 2020 and 2021 models of the Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 from now until March 31, 2022, according to Infiniti. Owners of these vehicles can schedule an appointment at an Infiniti dealership to have the update completed.

Infiniti is also offering wireless CarPlay in 2022 models of the Q50, Q60, QX55, QX60, and QX80.

Infiniti, the luxury brand of Japanese automaker Nissan, was a late adopter of CarPlay. MacRumors editor-in-chief Eric Slivka reviewed wired CarPlay in the 2020 QX50 last year and the vehicle is now eligible for the complimentary wireless CarPlay upgrade.

Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing for an iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system without a Lightning cable. Infiniti joins a long list of automakers that have started adopting wireless CarPlay, including Hyundai, Honda, Acura, Ford, GM, Chrysler, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, and others.