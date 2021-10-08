Here Are the Apple Watch Series 7 Prices
Apple's online store is down as of writing as the company prepares to open pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7, but unusually Apple still hasn't officially provided full pricing information for the new models.
Despite that, YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser managed to find out pricing details for the new series and has published a full breakdown for each model and casing.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, prices are basically equivalent to Series 6 models. Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm aluminum version, while the 45mm version costs $429. Stainless steel versions start at $699, and titanium versions begin at $799.
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum 41mm (GPS + Cellular) $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $529
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $699
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $749
- Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $749
- Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $799
- Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $799
- Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $849
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) $399
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) $429
- Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $499
- Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $529
The Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available for pre-order today in more than 50 countries around the world, and will be launching on Friday, October 15. Those hoping for an Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day should aim to place an order right when the Apple Store comes up as there have been rumors of supply constraints.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Wednesday September 15, 2021 9:00 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Contrary to some recent media reporting, MacRumors can confirm that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by a new S7 chip, although the S7 is based around the same CPU found in the S6 chip from the Series 6.
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 during its event yesterday, but the watch will not be available until "later this fall." As a result, Apple has so far offered relatively...
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a...
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 models through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. Pre-orders are available in more than 50 countries.
There were no major design changes to the Apple Watch Series 7 as was rumored, but the new models feature a larger display with slimmer bezels and new 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
Charging is 33 percent faster thanks...
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leaker on popular Chinese platform Weibo.
The account sharing the information goes by UnclePan, who has shared information regarding Apple's plans in the past. According to a post from the leaker this week, the...
