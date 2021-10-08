Here Are the Apple Watch Series 7 Prices

Apple's online store is down as of writing as the company prepares to open pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7, but unusually Apple still hasn't officially provided full pricing information for the new models.



Despite that, YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser managed to find out pricing details for the new series and has published a full breakdown for each model and casing.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, prices are basically equivalent to Series 6 models. ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ starts at $399 for the 41mm aluminum version, while the 45mm version costs $429. Stainless steel versions start at $699, and titanium versions begin at $799.

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) $399

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) $429

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum 41mm (GPS + Cellular) $499

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $529

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $699

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel w/ Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $749

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $749

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel w/ Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $799

Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $799

Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $849

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) $399

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) $429

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $499

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) $529

The ‌‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ models will be available for pre-order today in more than 50 countries around the world, and will be launching on Friday, October 15. Those hoping for an ‌‌Apple Watch Series 7‌‌ on launch day should aim to place an order right when the ‌Apple Store‌ comes up as there have been rumors of supply constraints.