Apple Online Store Down Ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders

Apple's online store and Apple Store app purchasing system are down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



"You're... early," reads the ‌Apple Store‌ message when visiting the U.S. website, which comes with a reminder that device pre-orders begin at 5:00 a.m. Apple has been doing new device pre-orders at that time since last year.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models are available for pre-order in more than 50 countries around the world, and will be launching on Friday, October 15.

Those hoping for an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ on launch day should aim to place an order right when the ‌Apple Store‌ comes up as there have been rumors of supply constraints.

Pricing on the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ starts at $399 for the aluminum models, which come in midnight, starlight, green, blue, and (PRODUCT)RED. Stainless steel and titanium models are also available for a higher price.