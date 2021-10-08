Apple Online Store Down Ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders
Apple's online store and Apple Store app purchasing system are down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.
"You're... early," reads the Apple Store message when visiting the U.S. website, which comes with a reminder that device pre-orders begin at 5:00 a.m. Apple has been doing new device pre-orders at that time since last year.
The Apple Watch Series 7 models are available for pre-order in more than 50 countries around the world, and will be launching on Friday, October 15.
Those hoping for an Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day should aim to place an order right when the Apple Store comes up as there have been rumors of supply constraints.
Pricing on the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the aluminum models, which come in midnight, starlight, green, blue, and (PRODUCT)RED. Stainless steel and titanium models are also available for a higher price.
Top Stories
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed.
If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com.
Navigate to www.youtube.com/new.
Scroll...
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Apple in iOS 15 introduced a new Safari experience that moves the URL bar and tab interface to the bottom of the iPhone, a decision that has been controversial with iPhone users. Safari options in iOS 15 beta 6 Throughout the beta testing period, Apple has been tweaking the design of the Safari browser on the iPhone and in beta 6, there are further refinements. The bottom tab bar has been...
Apple today announced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Max, all-new models that boast improved cameras, and specifically, a dramatic new Night Mode photo feature.
Last year, Google introduced its impressive Night Sight camera mode, a software-based feature that allows users to take detailed pictures in dark environments using Google Pixel smartphones. Apple's new Night...
With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding several quality of life improvements, which are designed to address some of the complaints that people have had with these operating systems for years now.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we're highlighting some of our favorite "fix" features that address long-running problems in iOS and...
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy.
Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Thursday is Data Privacy Day, and Apple is marking the occasion in a few ways, including sharing a new "A Day in the Life of Your Data" document that details how third-party companies can track user data across websites and apps.
Apple says that, on average, mobile apps include six "trackers" from third-party companies for the "sole purpose of collecting and tracking people and their...
Popular writing app Ulysses today received its 22nd major release, introducing new publishing features and additional options for users to customize the visual appearance of their writing environment.
As well as providing a focused writing environment, Ulysses offers ways to publish texts from within the app to various blogging platforms. Version 22 adds the ability to publish to Micro.blog, ...
Apple is working on updated icons for the macOS versions of its iWork apps, according to images discovered by MacRumors. The new icons are included in the framework of macOS 12 Monterey beta 5 that handles the display of collaboration links in apps such as iMessage.
Pages, Numbers, and Keynote icons found in macOS Monterey The images of the new macOS iWork icons for Pages, Numbers, and...
While much of the rumor mill remains focused on the imminent debut of the iPhone 13 lineup in just about a month, many Mac fans have been holding out for the redesigned MacBook Pro models. A new report says they've finally entered mass production, so keep your fingers crossed that they're coming soon.
Other news this week included rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air coming next year, a...