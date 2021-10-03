Steve Jobs Once Tossed the Original iPhone Across a Room to Impress Journalists

by

Tuesday marks 10 years since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs passed away, and those who met him have begun to share stories about his life.

steve jobs holding iphone 4
CNET's Roger Cheng today recounted his memory of Jobs visiting The Wall Street Journal's headquarters in New York to offer him and a small group of other reporters an early look at a prototype iPhone, shortly after the device was unveiled in 2007.

Cheng revealed that when one reporter asked about the iPhone's durability, Jobs reacted by tossing the prototype he was holding into the air toward the center of the room, resulting in a small gasp followed by immediate silence as the device hit the carpeted floor. Cheng said the iPhone survived unscathed, adding that the move was the kind of calculated risk that Jobs was known to take as a showman.

"The memory underscores the kind of lengths Jobs went to in order to make an impression," wrote Cheng. "Imagine how disastrous it would've been if that iPhone had broken or shut down in front of so many journalists."


Jobs famously introduced the original iPhone as if it were three separate products: a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough internet communications device. The crowd at Macworld San Francisco erupted with cheerful applause upon realizing that Jobs was referring to a single device.

Jobs passed away October 5, 2011 at the age of 56. Apple maintains a Remembering Steve page on its website with messages from people all over the world.

edolecki Avatar
edolecki
44 minutes ago at 08:16 pm
I basically owe my career to this man and his company. I won’t lie, I cried that entire evening when I heard the news. Rest easy Steve.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WaffleBoi_15 Avatar
WaffleBoi_15
36 minutes ago at 08:24 pm
“Original iPhone”

uses a pic of the iPhone 4
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
19 minutes ago at 08:41 pm

It would be almost as bad as throwing a steel ball at the "armor glass" window of your fancy new pickup truck and having it shatter. Twice.
well, to be fair, after that tesla hasn’t sold even one truck :-)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seoras Avatar
Seoras
44 minutes ago at 08:17 pm
The most successful electronic product in history. It has become the technology equivalent of crack cocaine.
It scares me that my 4, pre-high school, kids are all asking when they'll be old enough to get their own.
Strange to think that Jobs had to sell it to anyone when first introduced.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Logic368 Avatar
Logic368
39 minutes ago at 08:22 pm
Having a computer with a gps in your pocket and 24/7 connectivity to the internet is the infrastructure that has enabled Uber and Lime Scooters etc…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bandaman Avatar
Bandaman
35 minutes ago at 08:26 pm

My 12 year old kid has one and has had my hand-me-downs for years. Hasn’t hurt her.
Your 12 year old isn't one of the people that literally hocked their kidney for an iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
