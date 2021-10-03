First Real-World Look Shows Apple Watch Series 7 Amid Rumors of Imminent Launch

by

Amid rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 could go on sale in just a matter of weeks, new images shared with MacRumors allegedly show the new Apple Watch in the wild, giving us our first real-world look at Apple's latest watch.

apple watch series 7 hands on
The images were initially posted on a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts, but it has been taken down since its posting. The poster of the photos claimed that they are working for a carrier who was testing the Series 7 before it officially goes on sale "later this fall."

We've so far only seen the Series 7 in Apple's marketing and promotional materials, and the company has yet to announce a date for when it will be available for purchase. The images shared today offer us our first hands-on look at the Series 7 with its larger and more expansive display. Despite rumors, the Series 7 does not feature flat-edges but instead "more rounded and softer corners," which allows the display to curve slightly over the sides.

The larger display is one of just a few design changes for the Series 7 compared to the previous generation. The Series 7 features an improved IP6X rating for dust and water resistance but internally maintains the same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6.

While there certainly could be more internal changes for the Series 7, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on the watch itself to learn about them. For a full rundown of everything we know, be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tag: Apple Watch Series 7
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

profets Avatar
profets
29 minutes ago at 05:17 am
Looking forward to this upgrade coming from a series 4.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeauGiles Avatar
BeauGiles
44 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Love the third party knock off band that Apple/Nike should've been selling all this time...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smoking monkey Avatar
smoking monkey
30 minutes ago at 05:15 am
At first I was disappointed by this new watch, but the newish design is really starting to look good. Much better than the squared version that was rumored to be honest. The fact it's the same processor inside is a little disappointing, but surely they'll tweak it. No new sensors... oh well. Not a deal breaker, but would have been nice. I'd say they are pretty complicated. Bigger screen in same body size though is impressive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shoo Avatar
Shoo
38 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Looking good. First AW ever here I come!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
33 minutes ago at 05:13 am
Looks like the midnight colour based on that
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
borntrouble Avatar
borntrouble
21 minutes ago at 05:25 am
Peak ugliness.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple watch series display lineup

Apple Watch Series 7 Tidbits: S7 Chip, Storage Remains 32GB, USB-C Fast Charging Cable in the Box, and More

Wednesday September 15, 2021 9:00 am PDT by
Contrary to some recent media reporting, MacRumors can confirm that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by a new S7 chip, although the S7 is based around the same CPU found in the S6 chip from the Series 6. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 during its event yesterday, but the watch will not be available until "later this fall." As a result, Apple has so far offered relatively...
Read Full Article221 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat

When is the Apple Watch Series 7's Release Date?

Thursday September 9, 2021 2:00 am PDT by
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7, the company's latest and most advanced smartwatch, at its September "California Streaming" event, revealing the long-awaited features of the new device. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, featuring a larger design, a bigger Retina display with slimmer display borders, improved durability, faster charging, new color ...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Series 7 Pink and Green Feature

Prosser: Apple Watch Series 7 to Ship in Mid-October

Thursday September 30, 2021 3:31 pm PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship in mid-October with pre-orders to begin "as early as next week," claims leaker Jon Prosser, citing sources "familiar with the release." Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its September "California Streaming" event alongside the iPhone 13 models, but at the time, said the new Apple Watch would ship later in the fall. There has been no official...
Read Full Article119 comments
f1631640274

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 7 Featuring Larger Screen Sizes From $399

Tuesday September 14, 2021 10:25 am PDT by
Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its "California Streaming" event, featuring a new larger design, a new Retina display, thinner borders, better durability, faster charging, and more. The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm of previous models, and features a new casing that has a flat base and "softer, more rounded corners," while the screen...
Read Full Article302 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Alleged Apple Watch Series 7 CAD Renders Reveal New Design With Flat Edges and Larger Display

Tuesday August 17, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles. The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch...
Read Full Article145 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article159 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

What Went Wrong: Apple Watch Series 7 Rumors Edition

Thursday September 16, 2021 6:57 am PDT by
Going into an Apple fall season, excitement typically revolves around the new iPhones. This year, however, the Apple Watch stole some of the iPhone's spotlight due to reports, leaks, and rumors suggesting it would be getting a significant redesign. One of the biggest surprises during Apple's "California streaming" event was the new Apple Watch, not because of the features or design it...
Read Full Article415 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article113 comments
Apple Watch Series 7 Keyboard

Apple Watch Series 7 Larger Display Allows for Full On-Screen Keyboard

Tuesday September 14, 2021 12:10 pm PDT by
Thanks to the larger display on the Apple Watch Series 7, users can now use a full keyboard right on their wrist. Users will be able to tap or slide across letters to type, in which case watchOS will use "machine learning to predict the word you’re typing." The new Apple Watch Series 7, which comes in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, features larger displays compared to the Series 6 thanks to...
Read Full Article56 comments