First Real-World Look Shows Apple Watch Series 7 Amid Rumors of Imminent Launch
Amid rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 could go on sale in just a matter of weeks, new images shared with MacRumors allegedly show the new Apple Watch in the wild, giving us our first real-world look at Apple's latest watch.
The images were initially posted on a Facebook group for Apple Watch enthusiasts, but it has been taken down since its posting. The poster of the photos claimed that they are working for a carrier who was testing the Series 7 before it officially goes on sale "later this fall."
We've so far only seen the Series 7 in Apple's marketing and promotional materials, and the company has yet to announce a date for when it will be available for purchase. The images shared today offer us our first hands-on look at the Series 7 with its larger and more expansive display. Despite rumors, the Series 7 does not feature flat-edges but instead "more rounded and softer corners," which allows the display to curve slightly over the sides.
The larger display is one of just a few design changes for the Series 7 compared to the previous generation. The Series 7 features an improved IP6X rating for dust and water resistance but internally maintains the same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6.
While there certainly could be more internal changes for the Series 7, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on the watch itself to learn about them. For a full rundown of everything we know, be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup.
Top Stories
Wednesday September 15, 2021 9:00 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Contrary to some recent media reporting, MacRumors can confirm that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by a new S7 chip, although the S7 is based around the same CPU found in the S6 chip from the Series 6.
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 during its event yesterday, but the watch will not be available until "later this fall." As a result, Apple has so far offered relatively...
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7, the company's latest and most advanced smartwatch, at its September "California Streaming" event, revealing the long-awaited features of the new device.
The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, featuring a larger design, a bigger Retina display with slimmer display borders, improved durability, faster charging, new color ...
The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship in mid-October with pre-orders to begin "as early as next week," claims leaker Jon Prosser, citing sources "familiar with the release."
Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its September "California Streaming" event alongside the iPhone 13 models, but at the time, said the new Apple Watch would ship later in the fall.
There has been no official...
Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its "California Streaming" event, featuring a new larger design, a new Retina display, thinner borders, better durability, faster charging, and more. The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm of previous models, and features a new casing that has a flat base and "softer, more rounded corners," while the screen...
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, a larger display thanks to smaller bezels, and a more prominent speaker, according to new CAD renders, allegedly obtained from industry sources, shared today by 91mobiles.
The renders reveal an updated Apple Watch design that takes inspiration from the flat-edges of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch...
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports.
According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign.
The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Thursday September 16, 2021 6:57 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Going into an Apple fall season, excitement typically revolves around the new iPhones. This year, however, the Apple Watch stole some of the iPhone's spotlight due to reports, leaks, and rumors suggesting it would be getting a significant redesign.
One of the biggest surprises during Apple's "California streaming" event was the new Apple Watch, not because of the features or design it...
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Tuesday September 14, 2021 12:10 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Thanks to the larger display on the Apple Watch Series 7, users can now use a full keyboard right on their wrist. Users will be able to tap or slide across letters to type, in which case watchOS will use "machine learning to predict the word you’re typing." The new Apple Watch Series 7, which comes in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, features larger displays compared to the Series 6 thanks to...
Top Rated Comments