Safari 15.1 Beta Now Available for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina

Apple on late Thursday seeded the first beta of Safari 15.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina to developers for testing. Safari 15.1 beta is also included in the eighth beta of macOS Monterey seeded earlier this week.



The release notes for the Safari 15.1 beta are largely recycled from the initial release of Safari 15, but in our own testing, the beta appears to fix an issue where bookmarking a YouTube page would result in the browser crashing. Apple will likely be implementing additional bug fixes by the time Safari 15.1 is released to the public, but an issue with the browser showing old tabs upon being reopened does not appear to be fixed yet.

Safari 15.1 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer website on the More Downloads page when logged in. In order to install the beta, developers must be running the latest versions of macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina, according to Apple.

Safari 15 features redesigned tabs that have a rounder and more defined appearance, faster performance, improved security, and more. The browser will come preinstalled on macOS Monterey when the software update is released later this year, and Apple has also made the browser available for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina users.