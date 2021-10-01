iPhone 13 Camera Comparison: If You Have an Older iPhone, It's Time to Upgrade

by

Comparing the iPhone 13 models to the iPhone 12 models makes the ‌iPhone 13‌ update seem uninspired and unnecessary, but for those who have an older iPhone, it's a different story, especially when it comes to camera quality.

We compared the ‌iPhone 13‌ to the iPhone 11 Pro, ‌iPhone‌ 8, and ‌iPhone‌ 6, and have come to the conclusion that if you have an older model and take a lot of pictures, the ‌iPhone 13‌ is worth the upgrade. Check out our video up above and our comparison photos to see if you agree.

iphone camera comparison road twilight
It will come as no surprise that the ‌iPhone 13‌ outperforms the ‌iPhone‌ 6, and this is where we see some of the starkest differences. The ‌iPhone‌ 8 is closer in quality and has a color profile that's actually quite similar to the ‌iPhone 13‌, but it's still a clear difference in lower lighting conditions.

iphone camera comparison sunset
With the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro, it's harder to see the improvements in photos with bright, even lighting, but the ‌iPhone 13‌ does a much better job with lights at night (there's less lens flare) and also with texture. The Deep Fusion feature that kicks in primarily with indoor lighting makes a big difference in texture quality.

iphone camera comparison dog
The ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro has some haze issues that tend to affect most photos, and it's more noticeable at night and in the afternoon when the sun is low. Earlier iPhones had a lot of trouble with accurately exposing different areas with uneven lighting, and Apple has made a lot of improvements in this area over the last few years.

iphone comparison skin tones
The ‌iPhone 13‌ excels with color accuracy, including skin tones, outperforming all of the older iPhones. It's also fantastic at HDR, and everything is super sharp, even when lighting is less than ideal.

iphone camera comparison night
Want to see higher resolution versions of our comparison photos to get a closer look at the differences? We've uploaded them here, and make sure to watch the video for the full comparison. Let us know in the comments what you think and whether the ‌iPhone 13‌ is worth upgrading to.

Top Rated Comments

daverso Avatar
daverso
8 minutes ago at 11:07 am
That iPhone 11 lens is clearly dirty... kind of a makes this comparison completely useless.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
businessnumbersmoneypeopl Avatar
businessnumbersmoneypeopl
6 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Funny how iPhone 8 actually seems the best in the two last pictures. Time to upgrade (downgrade?) to 8?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chonkvandelay Avatar
chonkvandelay
3 minutes ago at 11:12 am
iPhone 11 lens is dirty. You need to clean lenses before shooting any photos. Especially if it's a device comparing review. I know that iPhone 13 camera is great and it's best, but iPhone 11 camera is not that bad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slainor Avatar
Slainor
8 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Wait wasn’t there a phone between the 6 and 8 ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
6 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Why is the 11 looking so bad? The 8 looks better than the 11
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lloigorr Avatar
Lloigorr
5 minutes ago at 11:11 am
MR please redo this test after cleaning the lens of the iPhone 11. it’s super dirty.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
