Apple Issues 'Device Support Update' for macOS Big Sur

Apple today released a standalone "Device Support Update" for macOS Big Sur. The minor update ensures proper updating and restoring for iOS and iPadOS devices with a Mac, according to Apple, but no further details were provided.



It's likely that the update improves Finder support for newly released devices, including iPhone 13 models, the new iPad mini, and the ninth-generation iPad.

The update can be installed by clicking on the Apple logo in the macOS menu bar in the top-left corner of the screen, clicking on About This Mac, and clicking on Software Update. The update is listed with a file size of 195.6MB.