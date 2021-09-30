Today we have a pair of charging-related deals from Hyper and Satechi, which are offering 20 percent off a portable battery and USB-C wall charger, respectively. Hyper's sale will end later today, while Satechi's will run for one week, through October 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Hyper

Starting with Hyper, you can get the company's HyperJuice 18W 10,000 mAh Battery Pack for $48.00, down from $59.99. Additionally, the HyperJuice 18W 15,000 mAh Battery Pack is discounted to $64.00, down from $79.99 in the new sale.



To see these discounts, add either Battery Pack to your shopping cart and enter the code 18WLIGHTNING in the discount code box on the checkout screen. This will take 20 percent off each accessory (and you can purchase both at once at a discount).

These Battery Packs come with integrated Lightning and USB-C cables, and support Apple fast charging which can recharge an empty iPhone to 50 percent in 30 minutes. You can also recharge the Battery Pack itself from empty to 100 percent in about two hours.



Satechi

At Satechi, you can get the 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $56.00, down from $69.99 with the discount code GAN100. After adding the accessory to your cart, you can enter this code in the discount code box on the checkout screen.

Apple's own 96W USB-C Power Adapter has a shipping delay of up to three months currently on Apple.com, making Satechi's accessory a great alternative buy for anyone who needs a power adapter before the end of the year.

The Wall Charger features charging up to 100W, making it a perfect companion for Apple's USB-C MacBooks and iPads. Specifically, it's compatible with 2016 and recent MacBook Pro, 2018 and recent MacBook Air, iPad Pro, 2020 iPad Air, and iPhone models since the X. The Wall Charger does not come with a USB-C cable.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.