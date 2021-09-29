MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and Case Prize Pack From Velvet Caviar

We've teamed up with Velvet Caviar to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Velvet Caviar Prize pack that features a trio of iPhone cases, an AirPods case, an Apple Watch band, and a MacBook case, plus there are two other second place prize packs with Velvet Caviar gear.

For those unfamiliar with Velvet Caviar, the company makes fun accessories for Apple products in a range of bright colors and patterns. Velvet Caviar has iPhone cases for all of Apple's modern devices, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Velvet Caviar's ‌iPhone‌ cases are protective without adding too much bulk. There's a lip around the front of the display to keep it safe from drops and scratches, and a similar ridge around the camera cutout to protect it when the ‌iPhone‌ is on its back.

According to Velvet Caviar, all of its case options are designed from high-impact plastics that can withstand drops on hard surfaces, plus there are protective corners that protect the ‌iPhone‌'s most vulnerable parts. iPhone 13 cases are designed to have a perfect fit, matching all the curves and cutouts of the device. Cases are priced between $25 and $35.

Case designs run the gamut at Velvet Caviar, and there's everything from a Holo Moonstone case to a Galaxy Glitter case to several floral options. You'll find all kinds of patterns including marble, geode, tie dye, cloud, geometric, and more. Many of the non-clear cases are compatible with MagSafe technology and can be used with Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger and other magnetic accessories.

To match the ‌iPhone 13‌ cases, Velvet Caviar also makes cases designed for the AirPods and the AirPods Pro in many of the same patterns and designs. The two piece AirPods cases are made from a durable hard plastic material and feature an attached carabiner to hang the ‌AirPods‌ from bags or on keys. ‌AirPods‌ cases are priced at $20.

For Apple Watch owners, Velvet Caviar has a range of bands made from a vegan leather material, many of which also feature the same patterns available on the ‌iPhone‌ cases. There are also more muted and neutral color options, with Apple Watch bands priced at $30.

For the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Velvet Caviar makes $45 cases made from a hard plastic material that keeps MacBooks safe from drops and scratches that might happen when on the go. The MacBook cases feature two protective shells, one for the top of the MacBook and one for the bottom. There are vent holes to dissipate heat to keep the MacBook cool and a set of anti-slip grips at the bottom.

We have one grand prize, which will include a 128GB ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, three ‌iPhone‌ cases to fit it, an ‌AirPods‌ Case, an Apple Watch Band, and a MacBook Case. Two other winners will receive a case prize pack with three ‌iPhone‌ cases, two ‌AirPods‌ cases, two Apple Watch bands, and a MacBook case.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 29) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 6. The winners will be chosen randomly on October 6 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

